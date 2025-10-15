OpenAI is set to give adult users a more permissive ChatGPT experience, including access to erotic materials, CEO Sam Altman announced on Tuesday. The update, expected in December, represents a major shift in the company’s content policy, which previously prohibited most sexual content.

“Starting in December, as we roll out age-gating more fully and follow our principle of ‘treat adult users like adults,’ we will allow more content, including erotica for verified adults,” Altman said in a social media post.

While it is not yet clear what will qualify as “permitted erotica,” Altman explained that earlier versions of ChatGPT were intentionally restrictive to protect users from mental health risks. “That approach made the chatbot less useful and enjoyable for many users who had no mental health problems,” he said. “Now that we have been able to mitigate serious mental health issues and have new tools, we are able to safely relax the restrictions in most cases.”

The “new tools” refer to safety features and parental controls introduced last month, aimed at protecting minors while allowing adults more freedom to interact with the AI.

Policy Shift Hints

OpenAI first hinted at this policy shift in February, when it clarified in its “Model Spec” documentation that only sexual content involving minors would remain strictly prohibited. Adult erotica, in contrast, could be generated under certain permitted contexts.

In addition to adult content, Altman said a new version of ChatGPT will soon allow the AI to adopt more distinct personalities. Users will be able to instruct ChatGPT to interact in a highly human-like manner, use extensive emojis, or act like a personal friend—if they choose.

Balancing Innovation and Safety

Altman’s announcement comes as OpenAI faces increased scrutiny over safety practices. In September, the Federal Trade Commission launched an inquiry into several tech companies, including OpenAI, over potential risks to children and teenagers. The move followed a lawsuit from a California couple alleging ChatGPT contributed to their 16-year-old son’s suicide.

Despite previous statements suggesting ChatGPT would not implement sexualized chat features—unlike some competitors—Altman appears ready to embrace a more flexible approach for adult users.

To guide responsible expansion, OpenAI announced the creation of an eight-member expert council on well-being and AI. The council will advise the company on how AI affects users’ mental health, emotions, and motivation, helping define “healthy AI interactions” through recurring meetings and check-ins.

Looking Ahead

Altman’s policy shift reflects OpenAI’s effort to balance user freedom, innovation, and safety. Adult users may soon enjoy a more human-like, personalized AI experience, while safeguards for minors remain firmly in place.

As AI becomes increasingly integrated into daily life, OpenAI’s approach highlights the broader challenge of managing technology responsibly—ensuring safety for the vulnerable while allowing adult users to explore new, richer interactions with artificial intelligence.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.