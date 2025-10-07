OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Apps SDK, Letting AI Interact Directly with Spotify, Booking.com and More

OpenAI is transforming ChatGPT from a conversational assistant into a full-fledged AI platform, allowing apps and autonomous agents to run directly inside user conversations. At its developer conference on Monday, the company unveiled two major updates: the Apps SDK and AgentKit, signaling a bold push to make ChatGPT the hub for work, code, and daily digital tasks.

The Apps SDK lets developers build fully interactive apps that live inside ChatGPT. Users can now book flights through Expedia, design graphics in Canva, or browse real estate listings on Zillow without leaving the chat window. Each app responds to natural language commands, calls APIs, and returns structured results, giving ChatGPT plug-in-like powers without the friction of traditional app stores.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman explained during the opening keynote in San Francisco: “Since our first Dev Day we’ve been working to open up ChatGPT to developers… today we are going to open up ChatGPT for developers to build real apps inside of ChatGPT.” The approach mirrors platforms like WeChat and Salesforce AppExchange, centralizing user attention while making third-party services interoperable within a conversational interface.

AgentKit, meanwhile, is a drag-and-drop tool for building autonomous AI agents. Developers can design workflows that reason, retrieve data, and act independently—all within OpenAI’s ecosystem. Components include Agent Builder for workflow creation, ChatKit for embeddable chat interfaces, Evals for testing performance, and Connectors for integrating tools like Dropbox, Google Drive, SharePoint, and Microsoft Teams. While AgentKit offers convenience, it currently locks developers into OpenAI models, unlike open-source tools like n8n, which allow model-agnostic setups.

The platform also integrates Codex, OpenAI’s GPT-5 variant for coding, now generally available. Codex has seen explosive adoption, powering over 40 trillion tokens in just three weeks and assisting developers with code generation, task delegation, and automated pull request reviews. Third-party apps like Slack can now use Codex to handle coding tasks contextually within conversations.

Together, Apps SDK and AgentKit mark OpenAI’s most aggressive effort yet to make ChatGPT more than a chatbot: part super-app, part operating system for reasoning, centralizing workflows, coding, and app interactions in one interface. The updates also include Guardrails libraries in Python and JavaScript for safety and Reinforcement Fine-Tuning for models like o4-mini and GPT-5, ensuring controlled and secure AI behavior.

The move has generated significant buzz among developers and AI enthusiasts, with early reactions noting the potential for ChatGPT to replace fragmented tools while also sparking debates about platform limitations, curation, and user experience.

By embedding apps, autonomous agents, and coding tools into the AI interface, OpenAI aims to create a single environment where users can perform multiple tasks without switching contexts—turning ChatGPT into a versatile platform for work, creativity, and daily life.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.