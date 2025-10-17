OpenAI Establishes Africa’s First Artificial Intelligence Academy at UNILAG

In a landmark move for African technology and education, OpenAI has selected the University of Lagos (UNILAG)as the home of its first-ever Artificial Intelligence Academy in Africa, signaling a new era of research and collaboration between global innovators and African institutions.

The announcement was made during the opening ceremony of UNILAG’s 2025 International Week in Akoka, Lagos, themed “Equitable Partnerships and the Future of AI in Africa.”

The event gathered academics, innovators, government officials, and industry leaders from around the world to explore how international partnerships can foster inclusive AI-driven growth on the continent.

UNILAG’s Vision for Ethical, Inclusive AI

Professor Afolabi Lesi, UNILAG’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services), described the International Week as a bridge between research and real-world transformation.

“We are here to move from intent to results that can be seen and felt by our faculty, our students, our communities, and our nations,” Lesi said. “At UNILAG, internationalisation, research, industry engagement, and artificial intelligence meet in a way that is purposeful, ethical, and equitable.”

Lesi highlighted that UNILAG’s partnership philosophy is founded on co-design and shared standards, ensuring that innovation aligns with Africa’s unique contexts.

“Partners choose UNILAG because capability here is matched by contextual knowledge tested in real environments. Our engineers work with linguists, our clinicians with social scientists — so that technology answers to people and places, not the other way round,” he explained.

Ogunsola: Africa Must Be an AI Creator, Not Consumer

In her keynote address, Professor Folasade T. Ogunsola, Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, called the event “a pivotal gathering of minds of purpose and vision.”

“Artificial Intelligence is not the future; it is the present,” Ogunsola said. “For Africa, AI represents an opportunity to leapfrog limitations and reimagine education, healthcare, governance, and industry.”

She emphasized that the continent must move from being a passive consumer to an active creator in the global AI ecosystem, advocating for equitable partnerships grounded in “shared growth, mutual respect, and co-creation.”

Ogunsola cited UNILAG’s ongoing research programs — including its Health Innovation Challenge, nuclear engineering collaborations, and medicinal plant research — as proof of the university’s growing capacity to build technology tailored for African needs.

“The future of AI is not in Silicon Valley alone,” she added. “It is in Lagos, Nairobi, Kigali, Accra, Cairo, and Johannesburg — in the minds of young Africans who dare to dream, build, and lead.”

OpenAI’s Landmark Partnership

The highlight of the event was the announcement by Mr. Emmanuel Lubanzadio, OpenAI’s Africa Lead, confirming the launch of the OpenAI Academy at UNILAG.

“Truly, AI can be a great equaliser, and that is why OpenAI is adamant about providing access to all,” Lubanzadio said. “We are excited to partner with an institution that believes in using technology to answer real human needs.”

Lubanzadio explained that the OpenAI Academy will serve as a training and research hub for AI developers, scholars, and innovators across Africa — nurturing local talent and ensuring that innovation is democratized, not monopolized by a few tech giants.

The announcement was met with applause from students, faculty, and tech leaders, marking a milestone moment for Nigeria’s emergence as a regional leader in artificial intelligence education.

Government and Industry Reactions

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, praised UNILAG’s leadership in advancing AI education. Represented by Dr. Olubunmi Ajala, Director of the National Centre for AI & Robotics, Tijani described artificial intelligence as “the great equaliser that can close the gap of existing inequalities.”

He announced that the Tinubu Administration has rolled out a national fibre optic initiative to connect all 774 local government areas with high-speed internet — a key infrastructure for inclusive digital growth.

“Access to the capacity to innovate and create value must be democratised among all Nigerians,” Tijani said.

Adding a private-sector voice, Ms. Yvonne Ike, Managing Director and Head of Sub-Saharan Africa at Bank of America, commended UNILAG for producing world-class graduates who thrive on global stages.

“I don’t know what the water you drink here is made of, but your products are doing you proud,” she said. “When they come up against students from Cambridge or Harvard, they shine — no complex, no hesitation.”

Ike emphasized that Africa’s greatest advantage in the AI age is its human capital:

“Our future doesn’t depend on the technology itself. It depends on who builds, deploys, and benefits from it.”

Sidebar Analysis: Why UNILAG’s OpenAI Partnership Matters

The establishment of the OpenAI Academy at UNILAG represents more than a symbolic milestone — it is a strategic step toward reshaping Africa’s participation in the global AI economy.

By hosting OpenAI’s first academy on the continent, Nigeria positions itself as a continental leader in ethical AI research, attracting investment, talent, and innovation networks. It also aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s digital transformation agenda, which prioritizes data infrastructure, local content, and STEM education.

Experts believe the academy could catalyse a new generation of African AI researchers, startups, and policy innovators. The challenge, however, lies in ensuring sustained funding, faculty development, and public-private collaboration to translate research into commercial and social value.

If successfully executed, the UNILAG–OpenAI partnership could become a blueprint for equitable global tech collaboration — one that empowers Africa to create solutions not just for the continent, but for the world.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.