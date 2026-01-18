OpenAI Begins Testing Ads on ChatGPT, Signals Shift Beyond Subscription Revenue

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 17, 2026 (Naija247news) – OpenAI has begun testing advertising on ChatGPT, marking a major pivot in the artificial intelligence firm’s monetisation strategy as it looks to diversify revenue beyond subscriptions amid soaring valuations and escalating operating costs.

In a blog post published Friday, OpenAI confirmed the rollout of a limited advertising pilot in the United States for users on its Free and newly introduced Go tiers. The Go plan, priced at $8 per month, was launched globally this week. Higher-priced subscriptions — Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise — will remain ad-free for now.

Under the pilot, advertisements will appear at the bottom of ChatGPT conversations and will be contextually aligned with topics discussed by users. OpenAI said users will be able to dismiss ads, see explanations for why specific ads are shown, and opt out of ad personalisation — measures aimed at maintaining transparency and user control.

The company also pledged that it will not serve ads to users under 18 and will not sell user data to advertisers. OpenAI stressed that advertising will not influence how ChatGPT answers questions, emphasising what it described as strict “answer independence” between commercial content and the chatbot’s responses.

The move comes as OpenAI, now valued at roughly $500 billion, faces growing pressure to secure sustainable funding to support its rapidly expanding infrastructure and research agenda. While subscriptions remain a core revenue stream, advertising presents a potentially significant new income source, particularly given ChatGPT’s vast global user base.

Industry analysts say the approach could serve a dual purpose: monetising free and lower-tier users while encouraging others to upgrade to premium plans to avoid ads. The model mirrors long-established freemium strategies used by social media and streaming platforms, though its application to conversational AI raises fresh questions around trust, neutrality and user experience.

OpenAI sought to address those concerns in its announcement, framing advertising as a tool to sustain free access to AI services while advancing its broader mission. The company said its “pursuit of advertising is always in support of” its goal of ensuring that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.

The ad pilot is expected to run for several months as OpenAI assesses user feedback, advertiser demand and the feasibility of expanding the programme to additional markets.