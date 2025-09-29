OPEC+ Set to Raise Oil Production Amid Rising Prices: What It Means for Nigeria

OPEC+ is expected to approve another oil production increase of at least 137,000 barrels per day at its upcoming meeting, sources familiar with the talks told Reuters. The move comes as global oil prices climb and the group seeks to regain market share after reversing output cuts earlier this year.

OPEC+ Strategy and Market Impact

Since April, OPEC+ has raised production quotas by over 2.5 million barrels per day, roughly 2.4% of global demand, following pressure from global powers, including U.S. President Donald Trump, to ease oil prices. The upcoming decision will be made by eight OPEC+ members in an online meeting on October 5, setting output levels for November.

Oil prices have mostly traded between $60-$70 per barrel since OPEC+ began its production increases. On Friday, prices rose above $70 per barrel, reaching their highest since August 1, amid Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure, which disrupted refining and shipments.

Analysts’ Take

Global energy analysts note that while OPEC+ aims to balance market share and price stability, the increases may be limited by member production capacity, with some countries already pumping near their maximum.

“Even small increases can shift market dynamics,” said Adebayo Ogunleye, a Lagos-based energy analyst. “For Nigeria, these decisions directly affect revenue, fiscal planning, and foreign exchange stability. The government must be ready to navigate potential price volatility.”

Implications for Nigeria

Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer, is particularly sensitive to OPEC+ decisions:

Revenue Impact: Lower global prices could reduce crude export earnings, affecting government revenue and the budget.

Exchange Rate Pressure: Reduced foreign inflows may strain the naira and fuel inflation.

Investment Climate: Volatility could delay foreign direct investment in Nigeria’s oil sector.

Energy Policy: Domestic fuel pricing and subsidy adjustments may become necessary to offset international market changes.

However, analysts also see strategic opportunities. Aligning with OPEC+ production strategies allows Nigeria to protect its market share, influence policy decisions, and strengthen its role in the global oil market.

Outlook

The November production increase, expected to match the October hike, underscores OPEC+’s efforts to balance supply, price, and market influence. For Nigeria, the challenge lies in adapting quickly to global shifts while safeguarding national revenue, energy security, and economic stability.

“Nigeria must be proactive, not reactive,” Ogunleye added. “OPEC+ decisions are a reminder that global energy p

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.