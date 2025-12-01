OPEC Maintains Nigeria’s Oil Quota at 1.5 Million BPD Until 2026,

ABUJA, Dec. 1, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has confirmed that Nigeria’s oil production quota will remain at 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd), a policy that will stay in effect until December 2026, as part of broader efforts to maintain global oil market stability.

The decision, announced following OPEC’s 38th Ministerial Meeting, extends the current output levels for Nigeria and other participating nations under the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) framework, first signed in 2016. OPEC described the rollover as a strategic move to support market balance amid ongoing global economic fluctuations.

Key Provisions of the Agreement

Output Reaffirmation: Crude oil production levels for all DoC participants are maintained until December 31, 2026.

Monitoring Mandate: The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will continue reviewing global market conditions, production levels, and member compliance, meeting every two months.

Flexibility and Conformity: OPEC stressed full adherence to agreed quotas, with a compensation mechanism in place to account for any overproduction.

Looking ahead to 2027, the OPEC Secretariat will introduce a Maximum Sustainable Production Capacity (MSC) mechanism to assess each country’s sustainable output. The MSC will serve as the baseline for setting the 2027 production levels for all DoC members.

Separately, eight key OPEC+ nations—including Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the UAE—met virtually to evaluate market conditions. They reaffirmed their commitment to a cautious approach, citing healthy global oil fundamentals and low inventory levels, and confirmed plans to compensate fully for any production exceeding voluntary limits since January 2024.

The OPEC+ group also announced that it will hold monthly meetings to continuously monitor market developments, conformity with quotas, and compensation measures, signalling an ongoing coordinated approach to stabilizing global oil supply.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.