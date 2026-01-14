Opec Fund, AfDB Deepen Strategic Partnership to Scale Development Impact Across Africa

Updated: Jan 14, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ABIDJAN, Jan. 14, 2026 (Naija247news) – The Opec Fund for International Development has embarked on an official mission to Côte d’Ivoire aimed at strengthening strategic cooperation with the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and accelerating joint efforts to support sustainable development across the African continent.

A central feature of the visit was the AfDB–Opec Fund Partnership Day at the AfDB’s headquarters in Abidjan, where senior leadership from both institutions convened to reinforce collaboration, review progress, and align development priorities amid Africa’s growing infrastructure and financing needs.

During the mission, Opec Fund President Abdulhamid Alkhalifa and AfDB President Sidi Ould Tah held high-level bilateral discussions and signed an amendment to the existing Memorandum of Understanding, expanding and strengthening the framework for cooperation across public and private sector operations, co-financing mechanisms, and knowledge exchange.

The revised agreement is expected to enhance coordination on project preparation, financing structures, and implementation—areas increasingly viewed as critical to closing Africa’s infrastructure and development financing gaps.

“Africa remains central to the Opec Fund’s mission,” Alkhalifa said. “Our partnership with the AfDB continues to evolve into a more strategic and impact-driven collaboration, focused on accelerating delivery and supporting country-led development priorities. By working more closely together, we can scale solutions and deliver stronger results for people and communities across the continent.”

Nearly five decades of joint financing

The Opec Fund and the AfDB have collaborated for nearly 50 years, jointly supporting about 120 development projects across key sectors including energy, transport, agriculture, water, health, education, and financial services, with total co-financing commitments of approximately $1.5 billion.

Officials say the renewed partnership reflects a shift from purely financing-focused cooperation toward a stronger emphasis on implementation efficiency, measurable outcomes, and long-term development impact.

Focus on power infrastructure and energy security

As part of the mission, President Alkhalifa is visiting the Atinkou Power Plant, a 390-megawatt combined-cycle gas facility co-financed with international development partners, including the AfDB.

The Atinkou project has significantly strengthened Côte d’Ivoire’s baseload electricity supply, replacing inefficient generation capacity and delivering more reliable power to households and industrial users. The plant is widely regarded as a model for public-private collaboration in energy infrastructure across West Africa.

Energy projects remain a cornerstone of AfDB–Opec Fund cooperation, particularly as African economies grapple with rising power demand, industrialisation goals, and the transition toward cleaner and more efficient energy systems.

Broader Arab–Africa development coordination

The visit also includes Alkhalifa’s participation in a high-level consultation between the Arab Coordination Group and the AfDB, aimed at improving coordination among Arab and multilateral development finance institutions.

The consultations are expected to focus on mobilising long-term financing, harmonising development strategies, and supporting Africa’s economic resilience in the face of climate pressures, debt constraints, and global financial volatility.

Development analysts say deeper coordination between Arab funds and African institutions could play a critical role in scaling infrastructure investment and strengthening Africa’s development finance architecture.