Ooni of Ife: Ojaja AI Centre to Drive Tech, Innovation, Youth Empowerment

…National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria visit Centre

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has expanded his commitment to technology and youth empowerment with the building of the Ojaja Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centre at Ogombo, Ajah in Lagos State.

The new AI hub, housed within the Ojaja Mall complex, integrates technology-driven retail, cinema, and innovation spaces designed to foster collaboration among young Nigerians and promote indigenous enterprise.

Speaking on Tuesday during the visit of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) which followed the Council’s two-day national committee meeting in Lagos, the Ooni said the centre would serve as a convergence point for Nigerian youthsto showcase innovations, develop tech-driven ideas, and engage productively.

“This is another project that showcases the strength and creativity of Nigerians. Everything used in constructing and equipping this centre from materials to technology is made in Nigeria.

“We are demonstrating that traditional rulers can drive youth engagement and contribute to national development beyond the palace,” Oba Ogunwusi said.

The Ojaja AI Centre, according to the monarch, features one of the largest cinemas in the area, a modern shopping mall displaying over 75,000 made-in-Nigeria products, and innovation spaces designed for youth collaboration.

Oba Ogunwusi explained that Lagos is the seventh state to host an Ojaja innovation hub, adding that he plans to replicate the project in all 36 states within the next five years.

“This area has one of the highest concentrations of middle-class Nigerians between 25 and 40 years old. We are creating a space that not only drives commerce but also connects them through technology,” he said.

“If government at all levels insists on using 100% made-in-Nigeria materials for public projects, it will transform our economy.”

The monarch urged youths to remain courageous and self-driven, rather than depend solely on government support, while calling on traditional rulers to actively invest in initiatives that build capacity among young people.

“We can’t continue to blame the government. Projects like this show that we can take the initiative. Our AI centre brings together some of the best brains among Nigerian youths,” he noted.

“Traditional rulers should live by example and contribute to youth development in their domains.”

The Ooni, who said he commands a following of over 30 million young Nigerians on social media, added that the centre symbolizes his ongoing efforts to empower young people through innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.