Ooni of Ife donates N6m to best graduating student of Ibadan Poly

By Ibukun Emiola

Ibadan, Dec. 19, 2025 (NAN) The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on Friday, donated N6 million to the overall best graduating student of The Polytechnic Ibadan (TPI).

Ogunwusi, who was conferred with the Fellowship of the polytechnic, also gave ₦1.5 million to each of the other best graduating students from all the faculties.

While speaking on behalf of other awardees, Ooni appreciated the institution and urged the graduands to be hard-working and focused to achieve success in life.

“The foundation is very critical in anything you do, and it is a joy to reconnect with my foundation despite having other degrees,” he said.

He also announced an annual innovation award and gifted the sum of N2 million each to two lecturers of the institution for their outstanding technological innovation.

The institution’s Visitor and Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, represented by his Deputy, Chief Adebayo Lawal, pledged his continued support to the institution.

Makinde said, “Education has been at the front burner of this administration, hence the large allocation given to it in the budget estimate, which is about 17 to 21 per cent of the budget.”

He noted that ad-hoc staff have been converted into full staff in a bid to address the manpower shortage.

Makinde called for an increased level of discipline, urging all members of staff to work hand-in-hand to raise the bar of academic excellence in the institution.

In his address, the Chairman of, Governing Council of TPI, Prof. Moshood Nassar, commended Makinde for his unflinching support toward repositioning the institution.

According to him, the inauguration of the council six months ago has strengthened industrial harmony among the unions, leading to higher productivity.

Nassar noted the contributions of the alumni and urged the graduands to take advantage of the alumni network to secure jobs and connections that would enrich their lives.

In his address, the Rector of TPI, Dr Taiwo Lasisi, noted the academic strides of the institution, adding that the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has approved new programmes.

“These are ND Food Science and Technology, ND Transport Planning and Management, and ND Crime Management.

“Others are HND Science Laboratory Technology (Environmental Biology Option) and HND Fashion Design and Clothing Technology.

“No doubt, the institution has been doing excellently well in the area of accreditation along with others,” he said.

Lasisi said 4,993 students graduated, comprising 1,514 National Diploma and 2,879 Higher National Diploma, across five faculties.

The Valedictorian, Kemisola Yussuf, of the Microbiology Department, appreciated God, the school management and the faculty members for imparting knowledge in them.

She enjoined her colleagues to see the present moment as the beginning of greater exploits, as they put into use all they have learnt from the institution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dr Ahmed Raji and Dr Olajide Babatunde were also conferred with Fellowship of the institution. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)