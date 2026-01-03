Ooni Lauds Zulum’s Transformative Leadership, Describes Borno Governor as a ‘True Reformer’

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (CFR), has hailed Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, as a genuine reformer whose leadership continues to inspire hope and development in a state long burdened by insurgency. The foremost monarch made the commendation during a courtesy visit to the Government House in Maiduguri on Saturday, where he also attended the combined convocation ceremony of Kashim Ibrahim University.

Naija247News gathered that the Ooni, who chairs the Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council, expressed deep admiration for Governor Zulum’s commitment to rebuilding lives and infrastructure across Borno State. He noted that Zulum’s hands-on approach, resilience and empathy had positioned him as a role model for millions of young Nigerians.

“I have followed your work closely and I am truly proud of you,” the Ooni said, adding that the governor’s governance style had redefined public service and restored confidence among the people. Naija247News understands that the monarch also spoke emotionally about his visit, saying it had given him a renewed appreciation of the beauty and potential of Borno State.

During the meeting, the Ooni traced the historical and cultural ties between the Kanuri and Yoruba people, describing the ethnic groups as “blood relatives” bound by ancient lineage. He emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration across regions, promising to encourage investors to explore Borno’s vast agricultural opportunities, which he said could significantly contribute to Nigeria’s food security.

Naija247News reports that the monarch later presented Governor Zulum with a symbolic Yoruba artefact, highlighting shared heritage and reaffirming solidarity between the South-West and North-East.

In his response, Governor Zulum thanked the Ooni for his visit and for accepting the role of Chancellor of Kashim Ibrahim University. He described the royal father as a unifying figure and a strong advocate for cultural preservation and national cohesion. The governor also reiterated his administration’s commitment to peacebuilding, rehabilitation and sustainable development across the state.

Naija247News gathered that the Ooni was accompanied by other prominent traditional rulers and dignitaries, underscoring the significance of the visit at a time Nigeria continues to seek unity and socio-economic recovery.

The visit, analysts say, not only strengthens inter-regional bonds but also reinforces the narrative of hope and renewal emerging from Borno State under Governor Zulum’s stewardship.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.