National Politics

“Only your enemies will push you to run again” – Oshiomhole warns Jonathan against 2027 bid

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Lagos, Nigeria – October 5, 2025 – Former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole has advised former President Goodluck Jonathan not to yield to pressure to contest the 2027 presidential election, cautioning that a return to politics could tarnish his legacy.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Oshiomhole said only those who do not wish Jonathan well would encourage him to re-enter the political arena. He also argued that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would easily defeat him if he chose to run.

“How can Jonathan be a threat? We defeated him before when PDP was truly PDP,” Oshiomhole said. “If a man had PDP at its best, at its peak, and he was defeated, I think only his enemy will push him to go into election.”

The former APC national chairman urged Jonathan to preserve his reputation as a statesman, saying, “Sir, maintain this status. You governed for eight years, you don’t have to govern for nine.” He praised Jonathan’s historic 2015 concession speech, describing it as a defining moment of his legacy.

“Looking at how he ascended to that office, if I were him, I would spend the end of my life trying to find relevance, which he has already found… Conceding defeat, saying ‘the blood of a Nigerian is not worth my ambition,’ is memorable. He should just allow those legacies to stand,” Oshiomhole added.

He further noted that Jonathan’s political base in the South-South has weakened since leaving office, making a comeback unrealistic.

“We will defeat him if he comes out very flatly because now the South-South is no longer PDP. So where is he going to start from?” Oshiomhole asked.

Jonathan, the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, lost the 2015 presidential election to the late Muhammadu Buhari of the APC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.

