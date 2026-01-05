Ondo Police Nab Four Over Motorcycle Theft Syndicate, Recovered Bike Traced to Edo

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

The Ondo State Police Command has announced the arrest of four suspected members of a motorcycle-stealing syndicate who were allegedly involved in the theft and smuggling of motorcycles across state lines. Naija247News gathered that the arrests followed weeks of intelligence-led operations launched after the Command earlier intercepted two stolen motorcycles linked to the same criminal network.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abayomi Jimoh, disclosed that one of the stolen motorcycles was recovered during the latest breakthrough, while the suspects were traced and apprehended in neighbouring Edo State after fleeing Ondo to evade arrest. Naija247News understands that the suspects, identified simply as Onyeka, Ekene, Sunday and Abubakar, have reportedly confessed to their involvement during interrogation.

Jimoh explained that the development builds on an earlier police operation conducted in December 2025, during which the syndicate first came under security surveillance. “Four additional suspects have been arrested and one TVS motorcycle recovered,” he said, noting that the Command is advancing investigations to uncover the wider network of receivers and accomplices.

Naija247News reports that the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of the ongoing investigation. The Command also assured the public that efforts are being intensified to clamp down on criminal gangs contributing to rising transport-related theft cases in the region.

Quoting the Commissioner of Police, Jimoh reiterated the Command’s resolve to adopt both proactive and reactive crime-fighting strategies aimed at safeguarding lives and property across Ondo State. He warned criminal elements to “think twice,” stressing that security operatives would continue to track offenders regardless of where they attempt to hide.

Naija247News gathered that the Commissioner has also directed Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders to sustain heightened security surveillance statewide, including intelligence-driven patrols and information-sharing mechanisms with neighbouring states.

Residents were encouraged to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements to law enforcement agencies. Naija247News understands that the Command believes improved community cooperation will significantly support ongoing security operations.

The latest arrests, observers note, signal growing police commitment to dismantling organised theft rings operating within the South-West corridor, while also strengthening public confidence in security enforcement.

As investigations continue, Naija247News reports that the Command reaffirmed its determination to ensure suspects face lawful prosecution, thereby sending a strong message that crime rings will not be allowed to thrive in Ondo State.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.