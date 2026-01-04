“Ondo Police Foil Ritual Sacrifice: Mother and Son Arrested After Community Tip-Off”

Ile-Oluji, Ondo State — In a dramatic and timely intervention, operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a mother and her son for allegedly attempting to use a 10-year-old boy for money ritual purposes. The suspects, identified as Maria, 53, and her son, Adewale, 28, were apprehended in Ile-Oluji, the headquarters of Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area.

According to police sources, the victim was rescued by the Police SWAT Tactical Team following a tip-off from a concerned member of the public. Both suspects are now in custody as investigations continue, and will be charged to court upon completion of police inquiries.

Confirming the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer for Ondo State, Mr. Jimoh Abayomi, said the foiled ritual underscores the importance of community vigilance in crime prevention.

“The suspects allegedly engaged the services of an herbalist to carry out the ritual,” Abayomi said in a statement. “Upon receiving the report, operatives swung into immediate action, rescuing the child who was subsequently taken to a hospital for medical attention.”

The police have commended the SWAT operatives for their swift response, with the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, CP Adebowale Lawal, describing the arrest as a demonstration of the effectiveness of intelligence-led policing.

“Prompt action by our officers, combined with timely information from the public, has once again prevented a tragedy,” Lawal said. “We remain committed to safeguarding lives and property, and we urge residents to continue reporting suspicious activities without delay.”

Community Vigilance Makes the Difference

The intervention highlights the critical role of citizens in maintaining public safety. Lawal emphasised that the public must not underestimate their capacity to assist law enforcement in curbing criminal activities.

“This incident is a reminder that vigilance saves lives. The community’s timely report enabled us to act before the situation escalated,” the CP said. “Collective responsibility is key to achieving a safer society.”

The arrested mother and son allegedly conspired to use the boy in a money ritual, a practice that has periodically been reported across parts of Nigeria. Abayomi noted that such crimes remain a serious threat to vulnerable members of society, particularly children, and called for increased awareness and community engagement to prevent them.

Parental Responsibility and Social Values

Lawal used the opportunity to address parents, particularly mothers, warning against engaging in criminal activities and urging them to serve as positive role models.

“Money cannot solve all problems. Whoever assures you that wealth can be achieved through shortcuts, ritual, or intimidation is misleading you,” the CP said. “Parents must instill values of hard work, honesty, and integrity in their children.”

He also defended his academic and professional credentials against criticisms from detractors, noting that some personal attacks were the refuge of those who lacked electoral or social influence. “Our focus is the welfare of the people. Politics and personal attacks should not overshadow the collective responsibility we all share,” Lawal added.

Ongoing Police Reforms and Technological Innovation

The police leadership also highlighted ongoing reforms aimed at improving operational efficiency. CP Lawal commended the support of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, noting that technological innovations and improved organizational structures were enhancing the command’s ability to respond to crimes swiftly and effectively.

“Intelligence-led policing, combined with modern tools and community cooperation, has significantly improved our response times,” Lawal said. “We are leveraging every resource available to prevent crimes before they occur.”

A Societal Wake-Up Call

Crimes involving ritualistic practices have long been a source of alarm in Nigeria, with reports often highlighting the exploitation of vulnerable children. Experts note that prevention depends not only on law enforcement but also on public awareness, strong family structures, and the promotion of ethical values.

By rescuing the child and apprehending the suspects, the Ondo State Police Command has sent a strong message that ritualistic crimes will not be tolerated. The authorities have urged parents, guardians, and community leaders to remain proactive in protecting children and supporting law enforcement efforts.

“The responsibility of creating a safe society does not rest solely on the police,” CP Lawal said. “Each member of the community has a role to play. Reporting suspicious behavior, guiding the youth, and rejecting the lure of quick wealth are fundamental to building safer communities.”

As investigations continue, the child is receiving medical care and psychological support, while Maria and Adewale await formal charges. Residents of Ile-Oluji and surrounding areas have expressed relief at the swift action, emphasizing the importance of civic duty in safeguarding lives.

Conclusion

The Ondo police operation demonstrates how effective policing and community engagement can prevent the unthinkable. In a society where ritualistic practices still pose a threat, proactive measures, timely reporting, and responsible parenting remain crucial. While law enforcement agencies continue to modernize their operations, the incident serves as a potent reminder that vigilance, collaboration, and ethical values are indispensable in ensuring the safety and well-being of Nigeria’s children.

Naija247news Staff Godwin Okafor is the Publisher & CEO of Naija247news Media Group LLC, an independent investigative news platform delivering accurate, data-driven reporting on Nigerian and global politics, economy, finance, and business. Founded in October 2010, Naija247news specializes in developmental journalism, providing timely insights and analysis to readers across Nigeria and the diaspora.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news Staff in Lagos, Nigeria.