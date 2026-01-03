Ondo Police Foil Ritual Plot, Rescue 10-Year-Old, Arrest Mother and Son

The Ondo State Police Command has foiled a suspected ritual plot in Ile-Oluji, leading to the arrest of a 53-year-old woman and her 28-year-old son, while rescuing a 10-year-old boy who was allegedly targeted for ritual purposes.

Naija247News gathered that the operation, which occurred on December 27, 2025, was the result of actionable intelligence provided by a concerned citizen and swiftly executed by operatives of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team. DSP Abayomi Jimoh, the state police spokesperson, confirmed in a statement on Saturday that the suspects, identified as Maria and her son, Adewale, had allegedly enlisted the services of a herbalist to use the child in money rituals.

Naija247News understands that the boy was immediately taken to a hospital for medical attention following the intervention. Preliminary investigations reportedly revealed that both mother and son confessed to the plot while in custody. They are expected to be charged to court upon the conclusion of ongoing investigations.

The Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, commended the SWAT operatives for their quick response and professional conduct, emphasizing the importance of intelligence-led policing in preventing crimes. Naija247News reports that CP Lawal also used the incident to advise parents, particularly mothers, to serve as positive role models for their children and to discourage engagement in nefarious activities, warning against the so-called “get-rich-quick” mindset.

Naija247News gathered that CP Lawal reassured residents of Ondo State of the police command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property, urging the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

Naija247News understands that the operation underscores the critical role of community vigilance and collaboration with law enforcement in curbing ritualistic crimes, which have been a source of fear in several Nigerian communities. The swift rescue of the child has been hailed as a major success for local policing efforts, highlighting the effectiveness of proactive measures in protecting vulnerable individuals.

As the investigation continues, Ondo residents are being called upon to maintain vigilance, with authorities stressing that collective responsibility remains key to achieving a safer society. Naija247News reports that the case is expected to set a precedent in the ongoing fight against ritual-related crimes in the state.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.