Ondo Govt Orders Massive Security Patrols After Night Attack On Ipele Community

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has ordered intensified security patrols across communities and forest areas of the state following a violent attack on the Ipele-Owo community in Owo Local Government Area on New Year’s Eve.

Naija247News gathered that the directive was issued on Thursday after an emergency meeting with heads of security agencies at the Presidential Lodge in Akure. The meeting reviewed the coordinated gun attack which occurred around 10pm on Wednesday, during which suspected armed men stormed the agrarian community and set the local police divisional headquarters ablaze.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that the attackers, numbering about 20, arrived in a commando-style operation, firing sporadically into the air and forcing residents to flee into surrounding bushes. Naija247News understands that the terrifying attack created panic as many residents were attending crossover services to usher in the New Year.

Governor Aiyedatiwa said he immediately contacted security formations across the state upon receiving the distress report, directing full mobilisation of police, military units, the Joint Operations Task Force and the Amotekun Corps to contain the situation and prevent further violence.

He confirmed that although the attackers gained access to the police station and detonated an explosive device, there were no casualties. “Their rapid mobilisation ensured that the attackers were unable to harm anyone. Nobody lost their life,” the governor stated, adding that affected officers later rejoined patrol teams to secure nearby communities.

Naija247News gathered that the governor also tasked security chiefs with strengthening intelligence networks and surveillance operations, particularly in forested areas that could serve as hideouts for criminal gangs.

Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, who also addressed journalists, dismissed rumours circulating on social media suggesting church attacks or civilian casualties. He stressed that no lives were lost and no worship centres were targeted. He further revealed that investigations were underway to assess damages and determine whether items were looted from the station armoury.

Lawal, however, cautioned against premature conclusions on whether the attack was terrorist-related, saying arrests must first be made before such classification can be confirmed.

Naija247News understands that security presence has since been increased across the state to reassure residents. The police commissioner maintained that Ondo remains one of the safest states in southern Nigeria and urged citizens to cooperate with law enforcement while remaining calm.

The state government has reiterated its commitment to preventing similar incidents and restoring public confidence as investigations continue.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.