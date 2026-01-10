Ondo Commissioner Calls for Unity After Acting GM Appointment Sparks Protest

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Akure, Ondo State – The Ondo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Henry Omoyofunmi, has urged sports unions, coaches, and athletes to embrace dialogue and unity following the appointment of Mrs. Evelyn Lebi as Acting General Manager of the state’s sports council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that protests erupted at the Ondo State Sports Complex in Akure on Tuesday, with participants expressing concern that the appointment might not positively impact sports development in the state.

Addressing the issue during a crucial meeting with the Sports Council management team on Wednesday, Omoyofunmi acknowledged that while grievances are legitimate in a democratic setting, grounding activities at the sports complex was unacceptable.

He attributed the unrest largely to misinformation and insufficient stakeholder engagement, noting that after extensive consultations with key parties, common ground had been reached.

“I assure you that all parties are now united and committed to advancing the governor’s vision for sports development under the new management,” Omoyofunmi said.

The Commissioner also highlighted Governor [Name]’s investment in sports infrastructure and grassroots development, describing the administration’s commitment as historic and transformational.

“All stakeholders must unite. Government has made its decision, and it’s in the best interest of sports development in the state,” he added.

SEO Tags: Ondo State sports, Henry Omoyofunmi, Evelyn Lebi, Ondo State Sports Complex, sports unions Ondo, athlete protests, Nigeria sports news, sports management Ondo, grassroots sports development, Nigeria youth sports, sports council Ondo, Naija247news, Ondo sports infrastructure, sports leadership Nigeria, sports governance