Ondo APC Applauds Aiyedatiwa’s Drive for Economic Transformation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has praised Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his leadership approach, saying his administration is making significant progress in positioning the state on a path of sustainable economic growth.

The commendation was issued on Friday in Akure by the party’s Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Steve Otaloro, who highlighted what he described as notable achievements recorded within the governor’s first year in office.

According to the statement, a major milestone under Aiyedatiwa’s administration is the successful reclamation and approval of the Ondo Deep Seaport project by the Federal Executive Council (FEC). The APC said the project, which had endured prolonged procedural challenges, was revived through decisive engagement with federal institutions and strict adherence to regulatory guidelines.

The party said the resuscitated seaport would attract substantial investments, generate employment opportunities and stimulate industrial expansion, reinforcing Ondo State’s economic prospects.

The APC added that Aiyedatiwa has demonstrated a strong work ethic and strategic focus by prioritising industrial development, improving investor confidence and advancing major road infrastructure projects across the state’s three senatorial districts.

It further listed ongoing initiatives in petrochemical energy, fertiliser production and the development of Free Trade Zones, describing them as crucial steps toward building a resilient economic base.

The ruling party also applauded the governor for championing inclusive governance by appointing qualified women and technocrats into key roles, saying his consultative decision-making style has strengthened performance across strategic sectors.

“As Ondo State approaches its 50th anniversary, the party is confident that Governor Aiyedatiwa is laying strong foundations for long-term growth rather than short-term gains,” it said.

The APC assured residents that the state government remains committed to delivering effective governance, economic transformation and broad-based development across Ondo State.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.