Omoyele Sowore Granted Bail on Self-Recognition, Warned Against Inciting Statements on Tinubu

Abuja, December 2, 2025 — Justice Mohammed Umar of the Abuja Federal High Court has granted Omoyele Sowore, activist and convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, bail on self-recognition, with a stern warning not to make statements capable of inciting public unrest against President Bola Tinubu.

Sowore was arraigned by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday on a five-count charge of alleged cybercrime, accusing him of posting derogatory remarks about President Tinubu on social media. He pleaded not guilty after the charges were read in court.

Prior to the plea, Sowore’s lawyer, Marshall Abubakar, challenged the competence of the case, arguing that the court lacked jurisdiction. The prosecution informed the court it had just been served and needed time to respond. Justice Umar ruled that the objection could not yet be heard, giving the prosecution time to file a counter-affidavit.

After the plea, Abubakar requested bail on self-recognition. The prosecution objected, claiming Sowore might be a flight risk. Justice Umar overruled the objection and granted the bail, adjourning the trial to January 19, 2026.

Sowore has been in a legal standoff with the DSS since September, when the agency filed a suit over his social media posts about Tinubu. In response, Sowore filed a counter-suit against the DSS, Meta, and X, accusing them of attempting to censor his online accounts.

His lawyer, Tope Temokun, described the case as a fight for the survival of free speech in Nigeria, stating:

“If state agencies can dictate to global platforms who may speak and what may be said, then no Nigerian is safe, their voices will be silenced at the whims of those in power.”

He emphasized that censorship of political criticism is “alien to democracy,” highlighting that Nigeria’s Constitution guarantees freedom of expression under Section 39.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.