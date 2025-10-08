OML 18: NNPC, Sahara Group, Eroton Unveil 2.2M Barrel FSO to Boost Nigeria’s Oil Output

Nigeria has taken a bold step toward reclaiming its position as Africa’s leading oil producer with the commissioning of the nation’s first wholly owned Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) vessel in 50 years — a 2.2 million-barrel capacity facility named FSO Cawthorne.

Jointly executed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Sahara Group, Eroton Exploration & Production Company (E&P), and Bilton Energy Limited, the milestone marks a new era in crude oil evacuation, energy security, and production stability across the Niger Delta.

A New Dawn for Nigeria’s Upstream Sector

Located offshore Bonny, Rivers State, the FSO Cawthorne is designed to revolutionize crude evacuation from Oil Mining Lease (OML) 18 and nearby assets. The double-hull vessel — engineered to store up to 2.2 million barrels of crude — serves as a resilient backbone for Nigeria’s upstream operations, mitigating logistical bottlenecks that have long hampered production and exports.

“This is another bold achievement from the partnership between NNPC and its joint venture partners,” said Udobong Ntia, Executive Vice President, Upstream, NNPC, who represented Group CEO Mele Kyari at the ceremony. “The Cawthorne FSO guarantees seamless operations and aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s strategic vision for optimized upstream production in Nigeria.”

Engineering a Strategic National Asset

The FSO Cawthorne, converted from a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), underwent extensive transformation into a fully integrated offshore terminal. Outfitted with state-of-the-art mooring systems, automated loading equipment, and Marine Control Systems, the vessel is also the first in the region to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its operations — ensuring real-time monitoring, safety, and export efficiency.

The system, compliant with International Maritime Organization (IMO) and MARPOL environmental standards, also reduces Nigeria’s carbon footprint by minimizing barge movements and pipeline dependencies — a critical measure against oil theft and vandalism.

Renewed Hope for the Energy Sector

Seyi Omotola, NNPC’s Chief Upstream Investment Officer, described the facility as a symbol of “renewed hope” for Nigeria’s energy sector. “This project represents the country’s growing capacity to deliver world-class infrastructure and compete globally in energy innovation,” he stated.

From the regulatory standpoint, Engr. Enorense Amadasu, Executive Commissioner, Development & Production, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), said the project supports the agency’s mandate to accelerate production sustainably.

“This is a commendable achievement that reinforces reliability and strengthens the global energy supply chain,” Amadasu added.

Private Sector Collaboration and Innovation

Ibiyemi Asaolu, Managing Director of Niger Delta Exploration and Production Offshore Limited (NEOL), described the commissioning as a triumph of collaboration and innovation.

“With FSO Cawthorne, we have secured production continuity from OML 18 and contributed to Nigeria’s long-term energy infrastructure and revenue stability,” she said.

Dr. Tosin Etomi, Head of Commercial and Planning at Asharami Energy (a Sahara Group upstream subsidiary), emphasized the vessel’s digital future-readiness. “FSO Cawthorne is not just a vessel — it is an assurance of continuity, reliability, and value creation. It reflects our shared vision of transforming complex energy challenges into sustainable solutions that power Africa’s progress.”

Building for the Future

The FSO can host up to 50 personnel on board, offering a secure and comfortable living and working environment for crew and technical staff. It also serves as a scalable platform, capable of accommodating future tie-ins and production increases from nearby oil fields — ensuring operational flexibility and long-term viability.

Strategic Impact

Before FSO Cawthorne, crude evacuation in OML 18 relied heavily on barge transfers and aging pipeline systems vulnerable to leaks and vandalism. This new infrastructure eliminates these inefficiencies, enabling Nigeria to target an output of 50,000 barrels per day (bopd) from OML 18 by 2025.

The project underscores Nigeria’s determination to modernize its oil infrastructure, improve foreign exchange earnings, and reinforce investor confidence amid a global transition toward cleaner, more reliable energy systems.

A National Symbol of Progress

The commissioning of FSO Cawthorne marks a turning point — not only for Nigeria’s oil sector but also for the country’s broader quest for energy independence, resilience, and sustainability.

“This is an investment in the resilience of our upstream sector and in our environment,” Dr. Etomi concluded. “The FSO Cawthorne reaffirms Sahara Group’s and OML 18 Partners’ commitment to powering progress responsibly through innovation and partnership.”

