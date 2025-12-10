Omisore Backs Oyebamiji as APC Consensus Candidate for 2026 Osun Governorship Poll

Former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore, has formally declared support for former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), who has emerged as the party’s consensus candidate for the 2026 Osun State governorship election.

Omisore was among seven aspirants disqualified by the APC Screening Committee over alleged violations of party guidelines and provisions of the Electoral Act. Others disqualified were former Deputy Governor Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, Akin Ogunbiyi, Prince Dotun Babayemi, Senator Babajide Omoworare, Kunle Adegoke (SAN), and Babatunde Haketer Oralusi.

Following agitations by aspirants who claimed the screening process unfairly favoured Oyebamiji, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu convened a reconciliation meeting. At the meeting, all aspirants—except Omisore, who was absent—aligned with the President’s endorsement of Oyebamiji as the consensus flagbearer.

Speaking on TVC News’ Politics Tonight, Omisore said he fully accepts the party’s decision, noting that the APC must rally behind its leader’s direction as it prepares for the Osun 2026 race.

“I have no regrets about my political journey. I am an old wine that tastes better. I have organic supporters behind me,” he said.

Omisore explained that while he offered the party leadership alternative suggestions on managing the process, he remains committed to working with President Tinubu’s choice, stressing the importance of unity and strategic repositioning ahead of next year’s election.

He added that he would officially brief his supporters in the coming days, urging them to stand with the APC as it recalibrates its structure in Osun State.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.