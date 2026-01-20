Olumide Oyedeji Becomes First African Secretary-General of World Olympians Association

Updated: Jan 20, 2026 Credibility: 85%

LAGOS, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s Olumide Oyedeji has been elected Secretary-General of the World Olympians Association (WOA), securing 55 of 106 valid votes cast and becoming the first African to hold the position.

A statement by Oyedeji’s media assistant, Afolabi Oni, said he garnered 51.89 per cent of the votes, defeating Salvador Salguero of El Salvador and Liston Bochette of Puerto Rico. He succeeds Anthony Ledgard of Peru and will serve a four-year term on the board.

Oyedeji, who is President of the Nigeria Olympians Association and Third Vice President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), will work alongside President Pernilla Wiberg of Sweden and Treasurer Wei-Tsu Thomas of Chinese Taipei, Oni added.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Athletes Commission thanked the outgoing Executive Committee, led by Joel Bouzou, for their contributions to Olympians globally. Oyedeji pledged that integrity, transparency, and inclusive leadership would guide his tenure.

“Every continent, National Olympians Association, and Olympian matters,” Oyedeji said. “The board will listen, engage, and act collectively. The secretariat will work closely with the International Olympic Committee to advance the Olympic Movement through dialogue, mutual respect, and shared purpose.”

He added that the association would unite Olympians, empower national associations, amplify voices, and translate Olympic values into measurable impact.

Other board members include Rosa Rakotozafy, Andrew Owusu, Claire Carver-Dias, Willie Banks, Gilian Akiko Guevara, Deepak Bista, Stavroula Kozompoli, Igor Boraska, Julia Bell, and Carl Probert, representing Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

A former Seattle SuperSonics draftee in 2000, Oyedeji captained D’Tigers to All-Africa Games gold in 2011 and co-captained Nigeria to its first AfroBasket title in 2015.