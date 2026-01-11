Olu of Warri Calls For Itsekiri Infrastructural Development

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, has issued a strong call to the Federal Government, the Delta State Government and major oil companies operating in the Niger Delta to urgently intensify infrastructural development across Itsekiri coastal communities.

The monarch made the appeal on Saturday after embarking on a tour of several oil-producing riverine communities in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State. The communities visited included Jakpa, Tebu, Ajamita, Ebrohimi, Udo, Obaghoro, Gbokoda and Dibi.

Addressing journalists at the end of the tour, the Olu of Warri lamented that despite decades of oil exploration on Itsekiri land, the people have remained trapped in poverty, frustration and underdevelopment. He blamed the situation on years of regulatory inconsistency, weak community engagement and what he described as exploitative corporate practices by oil firms.

The monarch criticised alleged divide-and-rule tactics employed by some oil companies, warning that such practices had deepened marginalisation and were sometimes enabled by internal compromise among a few individuals within the Itsekiri community.

“For over 60 years, we have listened to figures, production numbers and revenue charts drawn from oil produced on our God-given land,” the monarch said. “Yet those numbers no longer impress us because they do not reflect the reality of life in our communities.”

Ogiame Atuwatse III warned oil firms not to mistake the peaceful disposition of the Itsekiri people for weakness, stressing that patience should not be confused with acceptance of injustice. He noted that the continued neglect of basic infrastructure such as roads, healthcare facilities and social amenities had taken a toll on the morale and wellbeing of his people.

The traditional ruler further argued that the plight of the Itsekiri people was not accidental but a product of regulatory neglect, corporate tolerance of oppression and internal betrayal driven by personal greed. He vowed that silence was no longer an option in the face of growing hardship.

“My people are poor. My people are tired. They will no longer accept being treated as though they do not matter,” he declared.

However, the Olu of Warri commended Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, for ongoing road construction in Dibi and the Trans Warri–Ode-Itsekiri Bridges and Access Road project. He urged the state government to sustain development in coastal communities to foster inclusion and economic growth.

He also acknowledged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s openness to the concerns of the Itsekiri people, while cautioning against “usurpers and opportunists” who falsely claim to speak for the community.