Okpebholo Warns Road Contractors Over Delays, Threatens Contract Revocation in Edo

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has issued a stern warning to contractors handling ongoing road projects across Edo South Senatorial District, cautioning that any firm failing to meet agreed timelines and construction standards risks immediate contract revocation. The governor delivered the warning on Saturday during an inspection tour of major road projects under execution across the district.

Naija247News gathered that the governor, who was accompanied by senior government officials including the APC Deputy Chairman in the state, Sylvester Aigbobor, expressed displeasure with the pace of work on some sections of Upper Ekenwan Road and Church Road. He stressed that his administration would not condone poor performance or deliberate delays, especially as the rainy season approaches.

“We have gone round several places today. We were at Church Road, Upper Ekenwan Road, and we were not too happy with the contractors there,” Okpebholo said, warning that if no improvement is recorded during the next inspection, the affected contracts may be revoked. Naija247News understands that the governor’s renewed focus on infrastructure delivery is aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

However, the governor expressed satisfaction with the quality of work on other sites, praising contractors handling the Ogheghe Road and Sapele Road corridors. According to him, these firms have demonstrated professionalism and commitment to delivering durable projects for the benefit of residents.

Naija247News reports that the projects inspected include the 1.4-kilometre Charismatic (Church) Road off Ekenwan Road; the Old Sapele Road linking Agip, Ohogbohi and Ogheghe communities; Ogheghe Road off Sapele Road; and the Sapele Road Bypass. Residents reportedly trooped out in large numbers to welcome the governor and commend the administration for the ongoing works.

Okpebholo reiterated that road infrastructure remains a top priority, noting that efficient road networks would boost economic activity, improve mobility, and restore public confidence in governance. He added that weekend monitoring visits would continue to ensure projects are executed according to specification and delivered on schedule.

“We won’t waste time because there is no time,” the governor said. “The rainy season is almost here, and if we are not working, that means nothing will be achieved.”

Naija247News gathered that the governor assured residents that his administration will continue to invest in strategic infrastructure to enhance development across the state, while ensuring accountability among contractors handling public projects.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.