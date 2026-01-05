“Okowa, Morka Urge APC Unity Ahead of 2027 Elections”

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, have called on party leaders and members to unite behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Delta Governor Sheriff Oborevwori ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The appeal came on Monday during the Ika Federal Constituency Leaders and Stakeholders meeting held in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area, aimed at updating members on the ongoing APC e-registration exercise.

The gathering attracted several prominent party figures, including Hon. Doris Uboh, Evangelist Moses Kamaya, the chairmen of Ika North-East and Ika South LGAs, Samuel Ekene Kerry and Hilary Fada Ibude, Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Barrister Chiedu Ebie, Secretary to the Delta State Government Dr. Kingsley Emu, Hon. Marilyn Okowa-Daramola, Monday Odigwe, and Hon. Jerry Ehiwarior.

Morka, who convened the meeting, emphasized the historic significance of the assembly, noting that it marked the first collective gathering since April 2025, when Governor Oborevwori led the former ruling party machinery in Delta State into the APC.

He reminded members that the e-registration deadline is January 31, 2026, stressing that failure to register would result in exclusion from membership recognition and participation in upcoming congresses at ward, local government, state, and national levels.

“You cannot vote. You cannot be voted for. This process is simple, guided, and urgent. New congresses will elect leaders at every level, and registration is the gateway. As leaders, we must mobilize, register, and strengthen the APC from the grassroots up,” Morka said.

He praised President Tinubu for confronting long-standing challenges and described his administration’s economic reforms as bold and historic, calling for full support from APC faithful.

Okowa also urged unity, highlighting Delta State’s pivotal role in national politics. “If we resolve to work together, we can command political dominance across all 26 wards of the Ika Federal Constituency. Internal battles weaken us. Victory comes from strategic planning and disciplined execution,” he said.

The former governor further clarified that the e-registration exercise is a collective responsibility of all party members and leaders, not funded by council chairmen.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.