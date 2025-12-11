Okonjo-Iweala Hailed Among World’s Most Powerful Women, Sets Vision for Africa’s Leadership Future

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), has been recognised among this year’s Forbes World’s Most Powerful Women, marking another milestone in her illustrious career and spotlighting African leadership on the global stage. The annual Forbes list celebrates women whose influence spans politics, business, philanthropy and international governance, and Okonjo-Iweala’s inclusion underscores her growing impact in global economic diplomacy and trade policy.

Naija247News gathered that the announcement triggered an outpouring of commendations from Nigerian leaders, international partners and gender equity advocates who praised her relentless pursuit of inclusive economic reforms and her role as a trailblazer for women in leadership. Former government officials and youth groups alike took to social media and public platforms to celebrate her achievement, describing it as a testament to Nigerian excellence on the world stage.

Naija247News understands that Okonjo-Iweala expressed deep gratitude for the recognition while reaffirming her commitment to leveraging global economic systems to advance equitable growth, particularly for developing nations. In a statement released by her office, she emphasised that the acknowledgment by Forbes was not only a personal honour but also a moment to spotlight the untapped potential of African economies in global trade.

In her remarks, she highlighted the importance of empowering women and girls across all sectors, advocating for greater representation in decision-making roles and urging investment in education, technology and leadership development. Okonjo-Iweala noted that comprehensive economic recovery efforts must prioritise inclusivity, resilience and sustainability, themes that have defined much of her work at the WTO.

Naija247News reports that under Okonjo-Iweala’s leadership, the WTO has pursued initiatives to enhance trade facilitation, address supply chain disruptions and support pandemic response measures, positioning the organisation as a key platform for multilateral cooperation in challenging times. Her stewardship, observers say, has elevated the discourse around fair trade practices and the integration of least-developed countries into the global marketplace.

Several African policy experts welcomed the honour, asserting that Okonjo-Iweala’s global standing amplifies the continent’s voice in international forums and inspires a new generation of female leaders. They noted that her achievements serve as a reminder of the transformative impact of inclusive leadership in shaping policy outcomes that benefit diverse populations.

Naija247News gathered that as celebrations continue, stakeholders in governance, business and civil society are calling for renewed efforts to mentor aspiring women leaders, expand opportunities for female participation in top-tier roles, and dismantle systemic barriers that have historically limited women’s advancement.

As Okonjo-Iweala basks in her well-deserved recognition, the broader narrative of African influence in global governance remains a focal point, with many hoping her success will translate into tangible opportunities for the continent’s youth and emerging leaders.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.