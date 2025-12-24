Okonjo-Iweala, Abia Governor Otti Launch First Batch of Electric Buses for Green Public Transport

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, joined Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, on Tuesday to inaugurate the first batch of 20 electric buses for green shuttle services across the state. The event, held at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, marked a milestone in Abia’s shift toward environmentally sustainable public transportation.

Governor Otti described the initiative as a defining moment in the state’s journey toward a cleaner, sustainable future. “Even though CNG buses are cleaner than traditional fuel, they still produce emissions. Moving fully to electric buses aligns with global zero-emission trends,” he said.

Otti noted that the buses are fully accessible to persons with disabilities and that alternative charging stations had been installed at the ICC, Umuahia, following a maritime accident that delayed delivery of the main charging units. Additional stations will soon be installed in Aba, Ohafia, and other locations, accessible to private electric vehicle owners.

The buses, which have a range of 400 to 450 kilometres per full charge, will begin operations on Wednesday, initially offering free rides to residents, with priority for persons living with disabilities.

Commending the initiative, Okonjo-Iweala described it as a “bold and forward-looking intervention in the fight against pollution and climate change,” urging the state to continue advancing sustainable projects.

Dr. Chimezie Ukaegbu, Abia Commissioner for Transport, highlighted the project as a deliberate move toward cleaner energy, reducing carbon emissions and noise pollution. Dr. Cosmas Maduka, founder of Coscharis Group, which manufactured the buses, said Abia is the first state in Nigeria to launch electric buses at this scale.

The event was attended by senior officials, business leaders, and residents, underscoring the state’s commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable urban mobility.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.