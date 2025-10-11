Oke Sets the Record Straight on Palestine-Israel Stance

11, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon. Wole Oke, has come out to clarify his position on the Israel-Palestine conflict, following allegations that he is against Palestinian statehood. In a statement, Oke emphasized his support for a two-state solution, aligning with Nigeria’s long-standing foreign policy stance.

A Deliberate Misrepresentation

Oke explained that his meeting with Israeli Ambassador Michael Freeman in April 2025 was officially facilitated through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Assembly’s protocol channels. He described the meeting as part of Nigeria’s parliamentary diplomacy, aimed at fostering international cooperation and mutual interest. “The request for the Ambassador’s visit was officially transmitted through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and processed via the National Assembly’s protocol channels. It was not a private or personal engagement,” he stated. Oke expressed concern that his meeting with the Israeli envoy was being deliberately twisted to create a false impression of disloyalty to Nigeria’s position.

Commitment to Balanced Foreign Relations

The lawmaker reaffirmed his commitment to balanced and principled foreign relations, expressing readiness to meet with the Palestinian Ambassador to Nigeria. He emphasized that Nigeria’s foreign policy is guided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and individual legislators or committees do not determine the country’s stance on international issues. “Nigeria’s position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has always been clear—support for a two-state solution, respect for international law, and advocacy for Palestinian self-determination. I fully align with this stance,” Oke said.

Upholding Nigeria’s Foreign Policy Principles

Oke’s clarification underscores the importance of adhering to Nigeria’s foreign policy principles, which prioritize peaceful coexistence, respect for international law, and the protection of national interests. As a representative of the Nigerian people, Oke’s commitment to these principles is crucial in maintaining the country’s credibility and influence on the global stage.

Implications for Nigeria’s International Relations

The lawmaker’s stance is also significant in the context of Nigeria’s relations with other nations. By reaffirming his support for a two-state solution, Oke has sent a strong message about Nigeria’s commitment to finding a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. This approach is likely to be welcomed by the international community, which values diplomacy and cooperation in resolving complex global issues.

With this clarification, Oke has put to rest any speculation about his stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict. His commitment to Nigeria’s foreign policy principles and balanced relations with all nations is evident. As the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman, Oke’s position is crucial in shaping Nigeria’s engagement with the international community.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.