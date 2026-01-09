Ohanaeze Mourns Lagos Fire Victims, Urges Government to Enforce Market Safety Standards

Credibility Score: 85/100

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and property recorded in two recent fire outbreaks in Lagos State, calling on the state government and relevant authorities to adopt more proactive and preventive measures to avert future disasters.

Naija247News reports that the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, reacting to the devastating fires at the Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) Building on Lagos Island and the Nigerian Army Shopping Complex in Oshodi. The GNI building inferno, which occurred on Christmas Eve, reportedly claimed several lives, while the Oshodi market fire broke out in the early days of the New Year.

According to the statement, the recurring nature of such incidents underscores the fragility of Nigeria’s emergency response systems and exposes long-standing gaps in fire safety preparedness, particularly in densely populated commercial centres.

“These recurring fire disasters highlight the urgent need for a comprehensive review and strengthening of emergency response infrastructure, fire safety preparedness, and market safety mechanisms across the country,” Ohanaeze stated.

Naija247News gathered that the group stressed the central role markets play in Nigeria’s economic survival, noting that millions of Nigerians depend on them for daily livelihoods. It warned that without deliberate investment in safety planning and infrastructure, similar tragedies would continue to occur.

“Markets remain the lifeline of millions of Nigerians and must be adequately protected through proactive planning, functional firefighting facilities, and effective coordination among emergency agencies,” the statement added.

Ohanaeze further called on authorities at all levels of government to treat the recent Lagos fires as a national wake-up call rather than isolated incidents. Naija247News understands that the organisation is advocating immediate policy reforms that prioritise prevention over reaction.

Prominent among its recommendations is the compulsory integration of fire containment and suppression features in the construction of market stalls and commercial buildings. According to the group, such measures would significantly reduce the spread of fires and minimise casualties when outbreaks occur.

“Prominent amongst actions to take is the mandatory addition of fire containment features in the construction of market stalls,” Ohanaeze said, emphasising that safety regulations must be enforced, not merely documented.

The group also extended condolences to the families of victims affected by the tragedies, urging the Lagos State Government to strengthen oversight of commercial infrastructure and upgrade firefighting capabilities across major markets.

Naija247News reports that stakeholders have increasingly raised concerns over Lagos’ vulnerability to market fires, especially during festive periods when commercial activities peak. Observers say Ohanaeze’s intervention adds to growing calls for urgent reforms aimed at safeguarding lives, protecting investments, and restoring public confidence in emergency response systems nationwide.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com