Ogun State in Talks with Chinese Energy Giant Cteec on Power Projects and Industrial Park Development

The Ogun State Government has commenced strategic discussions with China Transmission & Electric Equipment Co. Ltd. (Cteec), a major Chinese energy and infrastructure company, in a move aimed at enhancing electricity infrastructure and industrial development across the state.

Naija247news gathered that top-level meetings were held recently between state officials and representatives of Cteec, with discussions spanning across a series of large-scale infrastructure investments. Central to the talks is the proposed establishment of a 3-megawatt power plant to serve the Gateway International Cargo Airport located in Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area.

Naija247news understands that the initiative is part of the Dapo Abiodun-led administration’s broader vision to boost power generation and industrialisation through international partnerships. The discussions also included plans to significantly improve electricity transmission and distribution networks across Ogun State, especially to meet rising demand in key industrial hubs.

According to Naija247news, Cteec, which currently boasts a 100MW power footprint in Nigeria, expressed its readiness to expand its operations in the country with a particular focus on Ogun State. The company revealed interest in investing in both on-grid and off-grid power solutions, as well as distribution and substation development to improve electricity reliability.

Naija247news reports that another major highlight of the talks is the planned creation of a dedicated Chinese Industrial Park within Ogun State. The park is expected to serve as a manufacturing base for Chinese investors, leveraging the state’s proximity to Lagos, its expanding infrastructure, and investor-friendly policies. Government officials noted that such a park could significantly boost employment, exports, and local supply chains.

With Cteec’s reputation as a global player in energy transmission and infrastructure, Ogun State officials expressed optimism that the collaboration would deliver long-term benefits to the state’s industrialisation drive and power supply reliability.

Naija247news gathered that follow-up technical and investment discussions are expected in the coming weeks, with feasibility studies and site assessments already being scheduled.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.