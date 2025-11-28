Ogun shuts seven lead-acid battery firms in Ogijo over alleged poisoning

Ogun State Government has ordered the shutdown of seven used lead-acid battery recycling factories in the Ogijo community of Sagamu Local Government Area following rising concerns over alleged lead poisoning affecting residents. The government also directed an immediate temporary suspension of lead ingot exportation from the state as part of emergency measures to curb the escalating environmental and health crisis.

This development follows an investigative report revealing that residents living within 100 to 500 metres of True Metals Nigeria Limited and Everest Metal Nigeria Ltd tested positive for lead poisoning. Both companies are among the most active used lead-acid battery recyclers operating in the industrial zone.

Ola Oresanya, Ogun State Commissioner for Environment, announced the enforcement action during an inspection tour prompted by a viral video alleging severe environmental contamination in Ogijo. He disclosed that the state will conduct a comprehensive health and process audit on all affected facilities. The assessment will include testing for lead levels in humans, soil, air, and major water sources in and around the community.

Oresanya assured the public that test results will be released transparently and that previous assessments referenced in media reports will be reviewed for accuracy and compliance. He was joined on the inspection by environmental and health experts from the Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Health, Ogun State Environmental Protection Agency (OGEPA), and the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA).

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.