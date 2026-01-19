Ogun Police Arrest Suspect in Death of Popular Singer Destiny Boy

Updated: Jan 19, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Ogun, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – The Ogun State Police Command has arrested one suspect in connection with the death of 22-year-old singer Adesina Afeez, popularly known as Destiny Boy.

In a statement obtained by PUNCH Online, Police Public Relations Officer Babaseyi Oluseyi confirmed that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Homicide Section, for detailed investigation. “One suspect is currently in custody while investigations are ongoing,” Oluseyi said.

News of Destiny Boy’s death broke on Sunday after distressing videos circulated on social media showing his body being conveyed to a mortuary, sparking grief and speculation over the cause of his passing. In one video, the singer was seen lying in the back of a vehicle with cotton wool placed in his nostrils and ears.

An unidentified associate later shared a separate video explaining that Destiny Boy had been battling a private health challenge. “Destiny was nursing a health issue in his body before he died. We tried for him, but he didn’t make it,” the man said.

Born Adesina Afeez, Destiny Boy began his music career at T2 Boys Studios in Agege, working as a backup dancer for Fuji musician Pasuma. He rose to prominence in 2019 after releasing a Fuji cover of Davido’s hit song If, which gained widespread attention on social media. He also produced covers of songs by Tekno, 2Baba, 9ice, and Small Doctor, and released original tracks including Lamba, One Transaction, Gbese, Billion Dollar, Mio Gbonkankan, and Lowkey.

Destiny Boy and his partner, Iremide, welcomed their first child in November 2024. The Ogun State Police Command said further updates will be provided as investigations continue.