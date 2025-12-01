“Ogun Launches Free Lead Poisoning Tests for Ogijo Residents Following Closure of ULAB Factories”

OGUN, Dec. 1, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Ogun State Government has commenced free lead poisoning tests for residents of Ogijo following rising concerns over potential contamination linked to seven Used Lead Acid Battery (ULAB) recycling plants recently shut down. The initiative comes after a viral video sparked fears of hazardous exposure in the community, prompting the state to temporarily suspend ingot exports.

In a statement, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, confirmed that a Lead Testing Centre has been established at the Ogijo Primary Health Centre, fully equipped with medical experts and necessary equipment. The testing programme officially began on Monday. Dr. Coker urged traditional rulers and community leaders to mobilise residents for the exercise, emphasising that the government “will never trade their well-being for economic and industrial development and gains.”

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, announced that the state will conduct a thorough process audit of all seven ULAB firms and steel factories operating in Ogijo. He warned that “any company that fails the Process Audit will be shut down permanently until they comply one hundred per cent with the new recommended process.” Oresanya also appealed to community leaders to prioritise public health over politics, saying this is a critical period to safeguard residents’ welfare.

He further cautioned against siting factories within residential areas, noting that the government will not approve industrial establishments in such locations, insisting that industries be located only in designated industrial clusters.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Ologijo of Ogijo, Chief Sunday Lawal, expressed gratitude to the government for its “decisive intervention,” describing the actions as a timely response to the lead contamination concerns. Leaders of the Community Development Association pledged to sensitise residents and support the government’s public health measures as authorities continue to assess and contain any potential contamination.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.