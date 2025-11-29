Ogun Govt Announces 3-Month Amnesty, Offers 50% Reduction on Building-Permit Penal Fees

State targets improved compliance, reduced financial burden, and stronger urban-planning data as property owners get window to regularise documents

By Abiodun Lawal

Abeokuta, Nov. 28, 2025 (NAN) — The Ogun State Government has introduced a three-month amnesty programmeoffering a 50 per cent reduction in penal fees for property owners without valid building-plan permits, in a move aimed at easing financial pressure and boosting compliance with urban-planning regulations.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Olatunji Odunlami, announced the initiative during a press briefing on Friday in Abeokuta.

Odunlami noted that while many property owners across the state had developed structures without securing the required permits — an offence that normally attracts full penal charges — the government was mindful of current economic realities and the hardship faced by citizens.

He said Governor Dapo Abiodun approved the amnesty window, which began on Nov. 1 and will run until Jan. 31, 2026, giving landowners an opportunity to regularise residential, commercial, industrial, institutional and mixed-use buildings at significantly reduced cost.

“The governor approved the commencement of an amnesty programme on Nov. 1, which provides a window of opportunity for those who have built without obtaining a planning permit as required by the State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law,” Odunlami said.

“The amnesty will enable them to regularise the illegality by obtaining a permit and enjoy a 50 per cent reduction in the applicable penal fees for such developments.”

He added that the three-month programme is designed not only to ease financial burdens but to improve environmental orderliness, enhance adherence to planning laws, and strengthen the state’s urban-planning database for future land documentation, transactions and infrastructure planning.

Odunlami said Ogun State had recorded unprecedented socio-economic growth over the last six years, driven by Governor Abiodun’s reforms, which have positioned the state as Nigeria’s fastest-growing sub-national economy and the country’s preferred industrial destination.

He urged individuals, landlords, corporate bodies, developers and institutions to leverage the concession, warning that full penal fees would apply once the amnesty period lapses.

The commissioner further disclosed that all 32 zonal planning offices across Ogun State had been directed to ensure smooth, transparent, and citizen-friendly service delivery throughout the amnesty period.

(NAN)

