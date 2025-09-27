Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business & Economy

Ogun Governor Courts Investors in China, Secures $50m Investment

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

27, September 2025/Naija 247news

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has led a delegation to China, seeking to expand the state’s economy through foreign investment. The visit has yielded positive outcomes, with potential collaborations and investments that could drive economic growth and development in Ogun State.

Meeting with Inspur

During the visit, Governor Abiodun’s team met with Inspur, a leading IT firm in Shandong Province. Discussions centered on potential collaborations that could drive knowledge exchange, create opportunities, and strengthen Ogun State’s digital economy. The governor’s team was impressed by Inspur’s history and vision, noting similarities with Ogun State’s plans for a digital innovation hub.

Investment from Lee Group

The governor’s team also met with the Managing Director of Lee Group, who announced plans to invest approximately $50 million in Ogun State. This investment is expected to further boost the state’s economy and reinforce its position as a major industrial hub in Nigeria.

Royal Ceramic Visit

The Chairman of Royal Ceramic, Mrs. Linshuang Zhang, praised Governor Abiodun’s administration for creating a business-friendly environment in Ogun State. She commended the state’s efforts in building critical infrastructure, strengthening security, and implementing policies that support manufacturers.

Economic Implications

The investments secured during the visit are expected to have a significant impact on Ogun State’s economy, creating new opportunities for growth and development. The state’s strategic location and business-friendly environment make it an attractive destination for investors.

Future Prospects

With these new investments, Ogun State is poised to become a major economic hub in Nigeria. The state’s government is committed to creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive, and these investments are a testament to the state’s potential for growth and development.

The visit to China has marked a significant milestone in Ogun State’s economic development, with potential investments and collaborations that could drive growth and development. Governor Abiodun’s efforts to attract foreign investment and promote the state’s digital innovation hub are expected to have a lasting impact on the state’s economy.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
PENGASSAN Directs Shutdown of Gas, Crude Supply to Dangote Refinery
Next article
President Tinubu on Working Visit to Lagos Ahead of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Falana Slams Tinubu Over Alleged Move to Remove INEC Chairman, Warns Against Constitutional Breach

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that renowned human rights lawyer and Senior...

Airtel, MTN push Nigeria’s mobile subscriptions to 171.3 million in August

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s mobile telecommunications sector witnessed a...

Nigeria’s Silent Crisis: Rising Divorce Rates and the Culture of Endurance by Remi Ogunpitan

Naija247news Naija247news -
Nigeria is witnessing a quiet but profound shift in...

President Tinubu on Working Visit to Lagos Ahead of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
Lagos, Nigeria (Naija247news, Sept. 26, 2025) — President Bola...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Falana Slams Tinubu Over Alleged Move to Remove INEC Chairman, Warns Against Constitutional Breach

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that renowned human rights lawyer and Senior...

Airtel, MTN push Nigeria’s mobile subscriptions to 171.3 million in August

Telecoms & Internet 0
Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s mobile telecommunications sector witnessed a...

Nigeria’s Silent Crisis: Rising Divorce Rates and the Culture of Endurance by Remi Ogunpitan

Guest Columns 0
Nigeria is witnessing a quiet but profound shift in...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria