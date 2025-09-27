Ogun Governor Courts Investors in China, Secures $50m Investment

27, September 2025/Naija 247news

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has led a delegation to China, seeking to expand the state’s economy through foreign investment. The visit has yielded positive outcomes, with potential collaborations and investments that could drive economic growth and development in Ogun State.

Meeting with Inspur

During the visit, Governor Abiodun’s team met with Inspur, a leading IT firm in Shandong Province. Discussions centered on potential collaborations that could drive knowledge exchange, create opportunities, and strengthen Ogun State’s digital economy. The governor’s team was impressed by Inspur’s history and vision, noting similarities with Ogun State’s plans for a digital innovation hub.

Investment from Lee Group

The governor’s team also met with the Managing Director of Lee Group, who announced plans to invest approximately $50 million in Ogun State. This investment is expected to further boost the state’s economy and reinforce its position as a major industrial hub in Nigeria.

Royal Ceramic Visit

The Chairman of Royal Ceramic, Mrs. Linshuang Zhang, praised Governor Abiodun’s administration for creating a business-friendly environment in Ogun State. She commended the state’s efforts in building critical infrastructure, strengthening security, and implementing policies that support manufacturers.

Economic Implications

The investments secured during the visit are expected to have a significant impact on Ogun State’s economy, creating new opportunities for growth and development. The state’s strategic location and business-friendly environment make it an attractive destination for investors.

Future Prospects

With these new investments, Ogun State is poised to become a major economic hub in Nigeria. The state’s government is committed to creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive, and these investments are a testament to the state’s potential for growth and development.

The visit to China has marked a significant milestone in Ogun State’s economic development, with potential investments and collaborations that could drive growth and development. Governor Abiodun’s efforts to attract foreign investment and promote the state’s digital innovation hub are expected to have a lasting impact on the state’s economy.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.