Ogoni Fisherfolk Raise Alarm Over Oil-Tainted Seafood Despite Ongoing Cleanup

Updated: Jan 16, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Fishermen and residents of Ogoniland in Rivers State have raised fresh concerns over the safety of their aquatic resources, lamenting that fish and periwinkles harvested from local waters remain contaminated by crude oil despite years of remediation efforts.

The concerns were voiced by indigenes from Gbee, K-Dere and Nweemuu communities during a multi-stakeholder dialogue titled “Restoring Rivers, Reviving Livelihoods, Renewing Lives,” held on Wednesday in Kpor, the headquarters of Gokana Local Government Area. Naija247News gathered that the dialogue brought together fishing communities, representatives of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), academics from the University of Port Harcourt, civil society groups, government agencies, women and youth leaders.

Community representatives, including Chief Nadabel John, Chief Emmanuel Pii and Madam Grace Namon, told participants that oil pollution continues to devastate their farmlands, vegetation and waterways. They lamented that seafood harvested from the rivers still emits a strong smell of crude oil when cooked, raising fears about public health and food safety.

“Our fish and periwinkles still smell of crude oil when we catch and cook them,” the community leaders said, adding that fishing remains their primary source of livelihood.

Naija247News understands that the dialogue was convened by investigative journalist and Pulitzer Centre fellow, Anuoluwapo Adelakun, to address what she described as a persistent information gap between HYPREP and affected communities. She revealed findings from independent research conducted in collaboration with the University of Port Harcourt, which showed that water sediments in parts of Ogoniland still contain heavy metals such as nickel, a known carcinogen.

According to Adelakun, samples collected from communities including Bodo, K-Dere, Gbee and Mogho indicated dangerously high levels of petroleum hydrocarbons and heavy metals in fish species such as tilapia. She warned that continued consumption of contaminated seafood poses serious health risks, particularly to children.

“Independent research reveals that children eating fish from many parts of Ogoni face a high cancer risk and other long-term health challenges,” she said.

Responding to the concerns, Technical Assistant to the HYPREP Project Coordinator on Shoreline Cleanup, Peter Lenu, disputed claims that periwinkles could survive in heavily oil-polluted environments. He stressed that HYPREP’s cleanup programme, projected to span 25 to 30 years in line with the United Nations Environment Programme report, remains ongoing.

Naija247News gathered that Lenu cited significant progress, noting that areas with baseline contamination levels above 20,000 mg/kg have been reduced to about 277.5 mg/kg, representing nearly 98 per cent remediation success. He also disclosed that second-phase remediation contracts in five communities would commence before the end of the first quarter of 2026.

While acknowledging lingering challenges, HYPREP reaffirmed its commitment to mangrove restoration, shoreline cleanup and health studies in partnership with the World Health Organisation, as Ogoni communities continue to demand safe waters and restored livelihoods.