Ogbonnaya Orji hands over to new NEITI executive secretary Musa Adar

Ogbonnaya Orji, the outgoing Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), has officially transferred leadership of the transparency agency to Musa Adar, following presidential approval of Adar’s redeployment from the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

The handover comes after President Bola Tinubu, on November 18, approved Adar’s appointment. Two days later, Orji, who was attending an EITI event overseas at the time of the announcement, claimed his removal was made in error and said he had notified the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Orji, who led NEITI since 2021, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve, stating that most of his goals were achieved during his tenure. He highlighted the review of the NEITI Act as the only outstanding task and expressed confidence in Adar’s ability to ensure its completion.

He lauded the smooth transition process and commended Adar for his past contributions while serving as Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Upstream in the National Assembly.

In his remarks, Adar affirmed his commitment to building on NEITI’s mandate of promoting transparency and ensuring that Nigeria’s natural resources are managed for the benefit of all citizens. He stressed the need for NEITI to consistently demonstrate credibility and professionalism, noting that many Nigerians still lack awareness about the agency and its purpose.

Drawing from his legislative background, Adar said his longstanding familiarity with NEITI’s functions has strengthened his appreciation for its work. He pledged to use his oversight experience to improve the agency’s visibility, relevance, and nationwide acceptance.

Adar also underscored the urgency of reviewing the NEITI Act, arguing that the current legal framework does not provide the authority and institutional strength required for the agency to enforce compliance, deepen reforms, or drive transparency effectively within the extractive sector.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.