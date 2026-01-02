Ododo Inaugurates Modern Student Hostel in Kogi

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has inaugurated a newly constructed student hostel in the state, marking another step in his administration’s drive to improve learning conditions and expand education infrastructure across Kogi.

Naija247news gathered that the hostel, located within a state-owned tertiary institution, is designed to address long-standing accommodation challenges faced by students, particularly those from rural communities and low-income backgrounds who struggle to secure safe and affordable housing.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Governor Ododo described the project as part of a broader strategy to reposition the education sector as a foundation for sustainable development in Kogi State. He said access to decent accommodation is critical to academic success and overall student wellbeing.

According to Naija247news, the governor noted that many students in the state’s tertiary institutions had been forced to live in overcrowded and unsafe environments, a situation he said negatively affected learning outcomes and exposed students to security risks.

Naija247news understands that the newly inaugurated hostel comprises modern facilities, including well-ventilated rooms, water supply, sanitation systems and security features aimed at providing a conducive environment for study and personal development.

The governor stated that his administration remains committed to prioritising education despite economic constraints, adding that investment in infrastructure is essential to restoring confidence in public institutions.

According to Naija247news reports that Ododo said the hostel project aligns with his government’s vision of creating an enabling environment where students can focus on their studies without distractions associated with poor living conditions.

He commended the management of the institution for effective collaboration with the state government and urged them to ensure proper maintenance of the facility to guarantee its long-term use.

Naija247news gathered that officials of the institution disclosed that the hostel would significantly reduce pressure on off-campus accommodation and improve campus security by keeping more students within the school environment.

Student representatives at the event expressed appreciation to the governor, describing the project as a relief to many students who have endured years of inadequate housing. They appealed for similar interventions across other campuses in the state.

Naija247news understands that some students also called for transparent allocation of rooms to ensure fairness and prevent exploitation, stressing that the hostel should serve its intended purpose of supporting those most in need.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Education said the hostel project reflects the administration’s resolve to tackle challenges across the education value chain, including infrastructure decay, staff welfare and access to learning resources.

According to Naija247news, the commissioner added that the state government is working on additional projects, including the rehabilitation of lecture halls and laboratories, as well as the provision of learning equipment to enhance teaching and research.

Naija247news reports that education stakeholders at the event urged the government to sustain funding for tertiary institutions, noting that improved infrastructure would boost student enrolment and academic competitiveness.

The governor also used the occasion to reaffirm his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance, stating that education remains a key pillar of his development agenda for Kogi State.

He assured students and academic staff that more projects would be unveiled in the coming months, aimed at improving campus life and strengthening human capital development.

Naija247news gathered that Ododo emphasised that education is not just a social service but a strategic investment in the future of the state, adding that well-educated youths are essential to economic growth and social stability.

