Ododo Commends Sen. Jibrin-Echocho’s Mega Empowerment Programme in Kogi East

Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State has commended Senator Isah Jibrin-Echocho for what he described as a far-reaching and people-oriented empowerment programme held in Anyigba, Kogi State.

Naija247news gathered that the governor, who was represented by his deputy, Elder Joel Salifu, made the remarks on Wednesday while inaugurating the empowerment initiative in the Kogi East senatorial town.

According to Naija247news, Ododo described the programme as a clear demonstration of leadership that places the welfare of the people at the centre of governance. He noted that empowerment initiatives remain critical tools for reducing poverty, creating economic opportunities, improving livelihoods and promoting sustainable development across communities.

The governor stressed the importance of collaboration between the executive and legislative arms of government, saying the programme was a product of effective partnership aimed at delivering tangible benefits to the people. Naija247news understands that Ododo said such synergy was necessary to achieve inclusive development in the state.

He further commended Senator Jibrin-Echocho for aligning with his administration’s commitment to building a people-centred government, with strong focus on youths, women, small business owners and agricultural development. The governor urged other political leaders to emulate initiatives that directly impact citizens at the grassroots.

Congratulating the beneficiaries, Ododo advised them to use the items judiciously to improve their standard of living and contribute meaningfully to the growth of their communities.

Naija247news reports that items distributed during the empowerment programme included buses, tricycles, motorcycles, sewing machines, engine boats, grinding machines, laptops and other productive tools aimed at boosting economic activities.

Earlier in his address, Senator Isah Jibrin-Echocho, who represents Kogi East Senatorial District, said the empowerment programme was part of his sustained efforts to ease the economic hardship faced by his constituents. He expressed appreciation to Governor Ododo for his leadership, noting that his empowerment initiatives align with the governor’s development vision for the state.

According to Naija247news, the senator explained that the programme was designed to reach a broad segment of the population, dispel misinformation about his legislative work and provide practical support to constituents across the district.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.