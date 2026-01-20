Oborevwori Commissions N59.7bn Uromi Flyover, Expands Delta’s Mega Infrastructure Drive

Updated: Jan 20, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ASABA, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Monday commissioned the N59.7 billion Uromi Junction Flyover Bridge project in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area, describing it as a strategic infrastructure intervention aimed at ending years of deadly traffic congestion, improving road safety and accelerating economic activity across the state and adjoining regions.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Oborevwori said the flyover was conceived to provide a permanent solution to persistent gridlock and frequent road accidents at the Agbor–Uromi Junction, a major intersection along a federal highway that has claimed lives and property over the years.

According to the governor, the dangerous convergence of vehicles, motorcycles and pedestrians at the junction, compounded by weak traffic control measures, made the construction of a grade-separated interchange inevitable.

“The Uromi Junction Flyover is a critical intervention designed to preserve lives, improve safety and unlock economic opportunities within Delta State and beyond,” Oborevwori said.

He disclosed that the contract for the design and construction of the project had been awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, with a delivery timeline of 14 months.

The project scope includes a 1.3-kilometre flyover bridge on the Uromi–Agbor Highway, dual carriageways with two lanes in each direction, access ramps, roundabouts, reinforced concrete drainage systems, kerbs and solar-powered streetlights to enhance safety and environmental sustainability.

Oborevwori also revealed that the state government had established a N100 billion special intervention fund, with N4 billion allocated to each of the 25 local government areas to support infrastructure development, alongside other sectoral investments.

He said Ika South LGA was already benefitting from additional major projects, including a N15.4 billion contract for 13.3 kilometres of concrete drainage systems and five kilometres of road construction to mitigate flooding and erosion.

The governor further announced a planned N12 billion, 15-kilometre Okpe–Abavo–Ekuku-Agbor Road, which he said would significantly enhance intra- and inter-community connectivity.

“As a government, we award contracts strictly on merit and competence. Excellence will always attract further patronage,” Oborevwori stated, expressing confidence that the flyover would be completed within schedule.

Earlier, former Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa described the project as monumental, commending Oborevwori for sustaining policy continuity and translating development plans into tangible outcomes.

Okowa said the scale and geographical spread of infrastructure projects across Delta State under the current administration reflected purposeful, people-oriented governance. He also praised President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, noting that while initially difficult, they were laying the foundation for long-term national sustainability.

The Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Mr. Reuben Izeze, highlighted several other infrastructure projects executed in Ika land by the administration and urged residents to continue supporting the governor.

Representing Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Mr. Frederich Weiser thanked the Delta State Government for the confidence reposed in the company, pledging that the project would be delivered to the highest standards of quality, safety and efficiency, with minimal disruption to traffic flow.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Chiedu Ebie, said the commission was ready to collaborate with the state government on the Abraka–Obiaruku–Abavo–Agbor Road, describing it as a critical feeder route to the new flyover.

The Chairman of Ika South LGA, Mr. Jerry Ehiwarior, described the flyover as “a project of destiny,” thanking the governor for prioritising the area and restoring electricity to communities that had been without power for over 14 years.

The ceremony attracted top political figures, including the lawmaker representing Ika Federal Constituency, Mr. Victor Nwokolo, and APC National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Felix Morka.

In an earlier interview, the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, said the Uromi Flyover, alongside the Otovwodo Junction Flyover in Ughelli and three others nearing completion at PTI Junction, DSC Roundabout and Enerhen Junction, underscored the administration’s resolve to ease traffic congestion and improve urban mobility across Delta’s major cities.

He added that the project would strengthen inter-state connectivity between Delta and neighbouring states, describing it as a historic intervention with enduring socio-economic benefits for present and future generations.