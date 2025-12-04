Obituary: Former Senator Isa Abonyi Obaro, Ebira Statesman and Legal Luminary, Passes Away

Naija247news – Kogi State – The political and legal communities are mourning the passing of Senator Isa Abonyi Obaro, a former representative of the Okehi/Okene district under the old Kwara State during Nigeria’s 2nd Republic.

Senator Obaro, who served under the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) representing the old Kwara South (now Kogi Central), was widely celebrated as a legal luminary, bridge-builder, and dedicated advocate for the Ebira people. His death marks the end of an era for a generation of public servants who combined legal expertise with political vision.

Before entering the political arena, Obaro had an illustrious career in the Federal Civil Service (1958–1960) and later in private legal practice (1963–1968; 1975–1979), earning respect for his professionalism and commitment to justice. He further served as a commissioner in the Kwara State Executive Council from 1968 to 1975, holding key portfolios and demonstrating unwavering dedication to public service.

During his tenure in the Senate, Obaro contributed significantly to legislative work, serving on the Committee on Trade and Industries. He championed numerous initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of his constituency and fostering economic development in the region.

Senator Obaro’s legacy is remembered not only for his legislative contributions but also for his role as a unifying figure among the Ebira people, promoting dialogue, and mentoring future leaders. His passing leaves a profound void in Kogi Central and among Nigeria’s political and legal communities.

