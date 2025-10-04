Obidient movement demands arrest of Lagos NURTW chair over ‘threat to voters’ in viral video

Naija247news reports that tensions are rising ahead of the 2027 general elections as the Obidient Movement has strongly condemned recent remarks by the Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Adekunle Mustapha, popularly known as Sego.

Naija247news gathered that in a widely circulated video, Mustapha was heard issuing what many have interpreted as threats towards voters who may not support the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next electoral cycle.

“Anybody who makes mistakes in 2027 will be dealt with… APC is the party you’ll vote for,” Mustapha said in Yoruba, addressing what appeared to be a group of union members.

According to Naija247news, the video has sparked widespread outrage, particularly from the Obidient Movement, a support base for Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate. Yunusa Tanko, national coordinator of the movement, described the comments as dangerous and reminiscent of the violent intimidation that plagued the 2023 elections in Lagos.

Naija247news understands that the movement accused NURTW operatives of being complicit in the attacks on Labour Party supporters during the last election, resulting in injuries and fatalities across several polling units in the state.

“The attention of the Obidient Movement has been drawn to comments, well captured on video, by the Lagos State Chairman of NURTW, Adekunle Mustapha,” the group said in a statement. “In summary, he threatened to kill anyone who votes against the APC in Lagos during the next elections.”

Naija247news also gathered that the movement called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Mustapha, accusing the APC of relying on thuggery and intimidation due to its alleged governance failures.

Tanko appealed to President Bola Tinubu, Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and security agencies to take swift action, warning that inaction could lead citizens to resort to self-defence, thereby plunging the nation into anarchy.

Following public backlash, the Department of State Services (DSS) reportedly invited Mustapha for questioning. Naija247news understands that he was later released on bail.

In a statement issued after his release, Mustapha claimed his comments were misinterpreted and meant only for internal union communication.

“These rumours are baseless… I have always been a man of peace,” he said, urging bloggers to verify facts before publishing stories that could damage his reputation.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.