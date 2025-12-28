Obi, South-East Leaders Set to Join ADC as Opposition Realigns Ahead of 2027

As Nigeria edges closer to the 2027 general election, political fault lines are shifting, and major actors are recalibrating for relevance. In a decisive move, Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, is set to formally join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on December 31, 2025, in Enugu, signalling a significant realignment in South-East politics.

Obi, who had previously participated in the launch of the ADC earlier in the year, had yet to officially merge into the party. Analysts now see the full-scale integration as both strategic and necessary, given the prolonged internal crisis within the Labour Party, which has left it fractured and politically fragile.

A Strategic Home for the Third Force

Political watchers say Obi’s defection, along with key South-East leaders, positions the ADC as a credible third-force alternative to the traditional dominance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The move comes at a time when both the LP and PDP are grappling with internal strife that threatens their ability to mount effective opposition.

Obi will be joined in the ADC by prominent figures from the region, including:

Victor Umeh , federal lawmaker representing Anambra Central

Tony Nwoye , representing Anambra North

Enyinnaya Abaribe , representing Abia South

Ben Obi , a PDP chieftain

Key members of the Obidient Movement

While speculation surrounds the participation of Abia State Governor Alex Otti, who was recently courted by the PDP to contest a second term in 2027, sources confirm that Obi’s move will consolidate South-East political clout under the ADC banner.

South-East Supporters Mobilise

Reports indicate that the formal induction will be held in Enugu and is expected to attract supporters from across the South-East geopolitical zone, including Abia, Anambra, Imo, and Ebonyi states. The event underscores the growing momentum of the ADC as a home for politicians seeking a stable platform amidst the turbulence of mainstream parties.

Analysts Weigh In

Political analysts describe Obi’s strategic shift as pragmatic and timely. “The Labour Party is effectively moribund, and the PDP is no longer the opposition it once was. The ADC represents a viable alternative capable of challenging the ruling party,” said one analyst who spoke to Naija247news.

Sunday Ugochi, a Lagos-based lawyer, argued that Obi and other South-East politicians have no viable choice but to align with a credible opposition. “It is obvious the LP cannot be revived. The only way Obi can pursue his presidential ambition effectively is under the ADC,” Ugochi said, warning of alleged efforts to create a one-party state but expressing confidence that such attempts would fail.

Similarly, Okechukwu Obioha, National President of the Njiko Igbo Forum (NIF), pledged his group’s support for Obi, describing him as “the hope for restoring Nigeria to the path of greatness.” Obioha, however, cautioned the ADC against compromising merit and integrity in selecting its presidential candidate.

The Road to 2027

Obi’s formal integration into the ADC marks a turning point in opposition politics, especially in the South-East, which has traditionally been a stronghold for the LP. Analysts believe that the move signals the consolidation of regional political influence, creating a platform capable of challenging the APC-PDP duopoly.

Observers note that the realignment could have national implications, potentially reshaping the electoral map ahead of 2027. By creating a unified opposition front, the ADC aims to prevent Nigeria from sliding into one-party dominance, while giving Obi and like-minded leaders a strategic launchpad for future presidential ambitions.

As Obi and South-East politicians prepare to take the stage in Enugu, all eyes will be on how this emerging coalition will navigate internal party dynamics, candidate selection, and the broader national contest.

