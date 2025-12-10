Obi Raises Alarm Over Rising Insecurity, Says Nigeria ‘Cannot Continue Like This’ Under Tinubu

Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, has issued a stern warning over the worsening security crisis in Nigeria, stressing that the country is approaching a dangerous tipping point. Naija247News reports that Obi expressed grave concern over the wave of mass kidnappings, killings, and terrorist attacks that have plagued communities across several states in recent weeks.

Speaking during a public engagement, Obi described the situation as “unacceptable and deeply troubling,” insisting that Nigerians deserve better than what they are currently experiencing. Naija247News gathered that his remarks come on the heels of multiple coordinated abductions targeting schoolchildren, commuters, and rural dwellers, leaving families traumatized and communities in fear.

Obi lamented that the scale of violence has expanded dramatically, with criminal networks operating with increasing brazenness. Naija247News understands that several northern and central states have witnessed fresh attacks, with residents calling for urgent intervention and a review of current security strategies.

According to Obi, the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must take full responsibility for addressing the crisis, as leadership requires both accountability and decisive action. He argued that without a comprehensive national security overhaul, Nigeria risks sliding into deeper instability. Naija247News reports that the former Anambra governor emphasized the need for intelligence-driven operations, improved coordination among security agencies, and community-based security initiatives to mitigate ongoing threats.

He also called for immediate reforms in policing, improved welfare for security personnel, and investment in technology to enhance surveillance and rapid response capacity. Obi stressed that Nigeria’s economic challenges, including rising inflation, unemployment, and poverty, are further fuelling insecurity and must be addressed concurrently.

In his statement, he appealed to both federal and state governments to prioritize the protection of lives and property above all political considerations. Naija247News gathered that Obi urged leaders to demonstrate empathy and urgency, noting that countless families are grieving loved ones or living in constant fear of the unknown.

He reiterated that Nigeria’s security architecture must be modernized to confront evolving threats, arguing that citizens cannot continue to endure such devastating tragedies. “We must act now or risk losing even more innocent lives,” he warned.

As insecurity continues to dominate national discourse, Obi’s remarks have added momentum to public calls for stronger and more effective measures to restore peace across the country.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.