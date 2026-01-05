Obi Cubana Honoured With Prestigious “Ife-Igbo-Ji-Ka-Mba” Chieftaincy Title in Anambra

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Popular businessman and philanthropist, Obinna Iyiegbu, widely known as Obi Cubana, has been conferred with a distinguished chieftaincy title by the Enugwu-Ukwu na Umunri Traditional Council in Anambra State. The colourful ceremony, held in the historic town of Enugwu-Ukwu on Saturday, attracted dignitaries from across Nigeria’s corporate and traditional sectors.

Naija247News gathered that Obi Cubana, Chairman of the Cubana Group, received the revered title “Ife-Igbo-Ji-Ka-Mba” from the traditional ruler, Igwe Ralph Obumneme Ekpe. The title, translated as “the pride of the Igbo before the world,” is reserved for exceptional sons and daughters of Igbo land who have excelled in enterprise, philanthropy and cultural advancement.

In a statement personally issued on Sunday, Iyiegbu expressed deep appreciation for the honour, acknowledging it as both humbling and inspiring. Naija247News understands that the recognition was bestowed in acknowledgment of his business achievements, humanitarian initiatives, and consistent efforts to project the Igbo identity positively on the global stage.

The monarch and members of the traditional council commended Obi Cubana’s “visionary leadership, value-driven entrepreneurship and commitment to social impact.” They noted that his rise in the hospitality and business sectors, alongside his wide-ranging charitable activities, has brought international pride to the Igbo community.

Obi Cubana, responding to the honour, pledged to intensify his contributions toward economic empowerment, youth development and community upliftment. He further stated that the title would strengthen his resolve to serve as a cultural ambassador and promoter of indigenous excellence.

Naija247News gathered that the ceremony drew an impressive guest list, including captains of industry from the banking, oil and gas, real estate and hospitality sectors, as well as traditional leaders and prominent entrepreneurs. The event was marked by colourful displays of Igbo cultural heritage, symbolising unity, pride and continuity of tradition.

Naija247News understands that Obi Cubana’s recognition aligns with a broader trend of celebrating Nigerians who combine commercial success with measurable social investment, particularly in the areas of youth empowerment and community development.

As celebrations wind down, many observers note that the honour further cements Obi Cubana’s position not only as a business mogul, but also as a respected cultural figure within Igbo society and beyond.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.