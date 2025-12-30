Obaseki Family Backs Pedro Obaseki to Seek Legal Redress Over Alleged Mob Assault in Benin

The Obaseki family of Benin, Edo State, has thrown its weight behind Dr Pedro Obaseki, pledging full support for legal action over what it described as his public humiliation and assault by a mob in Benin City on Sunday.

Dr Obaseki, a former Managing Director of DAAR Communications, was allegedly stripped naked and beaten by a mob at the Uwa Primary School football field over claims that he disrespected the Oba of Benin. Viral videos circulating on social media showed him being intimidated, stripped, and forcefully taken to the palace, where palace chiefs reportedly took custody of him.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the family condemned the incident as barbaric, shameful, and a gross violation of fundamental human rights, declaring its resolve to support Dr Obaseki in seeking justice through lawful means.

Speaking on behalf of the family, the Okaegbe of the Obaseki Family Worldwide, Pa Daniel Igbinovia Obaseki, said no person of conscience could watch such scenes without being deeply disturbed.

“No father, mother, brother, sister, or person of good conscience can witness such sordid humiliation of a son of Benin — a respected professional, cultural ambassador, and member of a frontline noble family — without being profoundly shaken,” he said.

Family Condemns Mob Action, Calls for Investigation

Pa Obaseki explained that the family initially refrained from reacting publicly to allow emotions to settle and to observe responses from relevant authorities. However, the disturbing footage in circulation compelled the family to speak out, warning that such actions risk tarnishing Benin’s long-standing reputation as a centre of culture, peace and discipline.

The family stressed that its position was neither political nor partisan, noting that it has always accommodated diverse political views, provided they are expressed with civility and in line with the law.

It maintained that Dr Pedro Obaseki had conducted himself honourably and that there was no justification whatsoever for the violence allegedly meted out to him.

While reaffirming deep respect for the Palace of the Oba of Benin as a unifying institution and moral compass of the Benin people, the family warned against actions by non-palace functionaries that could undermine the dignity and exalted status of the revered traditional institution.

“We Will Support Our Son in Court” — Obaseki Family

In a strongly worded statement, the family said:

“The Obaseki Council has been deeply disturbed by the deplorable incident of mob violence and public humiliation meted out in broad daylight to our son, Dr Pedro Obaseki, on Sunday, December 28, 2025, by suspected individuals who are neither palace functionaries nor agents of the state.

“The Obaseki Council wishes to state categorically that it is not political or partisan. Our family has always been robust enough to accommodate diverse political views and personal convictions, provided they are exercised with civility, respect for others and strict adherence to the law. We shall support our son to seek redress in court.”

The family further called for a thorough, lawful and impartial investigation into the incident, urging that anyone found culpable be held accountable to prevent a slide into lawlessness.

“Accountability, pursued calmly and lawfully, is essential to prevent a dangerous descent into anarchy and to reassure law-abiding citizens that no one is above the law,” the statement added.

Call for Calm and Restraint

The Obaseki family also appealed to its members and the general public to exercise restraint, warning against incitement or retaliatory actions.

“This moment calls for wisdom, not incitement; for justice, not vengeance; and for a strong resolve to restore sanity and reaffirm the finest values of the Benin people,” the family concluded.

