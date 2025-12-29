Obaseki Condemns Abduction of Dr. Pedro Obaseki, Alleges Palace-Linked Thugs Behind Attack

BENIN CITY, Dec. 29, 2025 (Naija247news) – Former Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has condemned the reported abduction and assault of his cousin, Dr. Pedro Obaseki, at Uwa Primary School by armed men alleged to be acting on orders linked to the Palace of the Oba of Benin.

In a statement on Monday, Obaseki described the incident as “violent, barbaric and unlawful,” alleging that the attackers seized Dr. Pedro at gunpoint, brutalised him and later transported him half-naked to the palace premises.

“I strongly condemn the violent attack, maiming and abduction of my cousin, Dr. Pedro Obaseki, by armed thugs said to be acting under instructions of the palace of the Oba of Benin,” the former governor said.

Dr. Pedro Obaseki, a former Managing Director of DAAR Communications and veteran broadcaster, was reportedly assaulted, tortured and forcefully taken away during an event at Uwa Primary School. A viral video circulating online shows a mob parading him to the palace where palace chiefs were seen receiving the attackers.

Sources told Naija247news that the abductors are allegedly awaiting directives from the Oba of Benin on whether or when Dr. Pedro will be released.

Obaseki expressed shock at what he termed an “ignoble role” of the palace, adding that the attack represents a “dangerous slide into lawlessness.”

“I am surprised that our monarch would stoop so low and allow his hands to be soiled in such an act,” he said. “A situation where thugs and non-state actors freely take laws into their hands on behalf of influential persons is a recipe for anarchy.”

He called on security agencies to launch a transparent investigation, prosecute those involved, and ensure the rule of law prevails. The former governor also urged human rights groups and civil society organizations to speak against what he described as a gross violation of fundamental rights.

As at press time, no official statement had been issued by the Palace of the Oba of Benin.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.