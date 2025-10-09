“Obasanjo Personally Told Me About Third Term Ambition — Orji Kalu Says His Denial Is a Naked Lie”

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia North Senatorial District, has fired back at former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his recent denial of ever seeking a controversial third term in office.

Obasanjo, during a Democracy Dialogue in Accra organized by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation on September 20, stated unequivocally that he never attempted to amend Nigeria’s constitution to extend his stay in power beyond 2007. He challenged anyone, dead or alive, to present evidence to the contrary.

“I’m not a fool. If I wanted a third term, I know how to go about it,” Obasanjo claimed. “There is no Nigerian dead or alive that would say I called him and told him I wanted a third term.”

However, Kalu, a two-time governor of Abia State during Obasanjo’s administration, dismissed the former president’s claim as falsehood during an appearance on *Channels Television’s* Politics Today on Wednesday.

“With due respect to President Obasanjo, what he said in Ghana was a naked lie, a naked fallacy,” Kalu said.

He alleged that the third term agenda was not only real but also widely known among political elites at the time. Kalu claimed Obasanjo had invited him to the Aso Rock Villa, where he personally informed him about the plan to amend the constitution to secure another term.

“Obasanjo told me in the villa that he wanted a third term. That was the beginning,” he recalled.

According to Kalu, the plan involved lobbying lawmakers with large sums of money to gain legislative support. He specifically mentioned that the late Senator Uche Chukwumerije delivered N50 million to lawmakers for the purpose.

“Senator Uche Chukwumerije brought N50 million which they shared, and they asked me if I would take as a governor,” Kalu stated. “I said no, go and give it back.”

Kalu also pointed fingers at former National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, suggesting he was in the know about the behind-the-scenes dealings.

“My fallout with Obasanjo began when I informed leaders like Thabo Mbeki of South Africa, George Bush of the US, and even Nelson Mandela that he was pushing for a third term. They confronted him,” Kalu revealed. “I don’t know why Nigeria should be built on lies by statesmen.”

He said some governors were already convinced to back the plan, but he and a few others stood against it based on their oath to uphold the constitution.

“I am a committed Christian. I took an oath with the Bible to serve for only eight years, and that was the end of it.”

Kalu added that Obasanjo would often reference long-serving African leaders like Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi to justify his ambition.

“He used to say Gaddafi was still there, others were still there. But democracy is about the rule of law. If the constitution says eight years, nobody should go beyond that,” he said.

The senator further claimed that Obasanjo had conflicts with several governors over the failed third term bid, including former Rivers State Governor Peter Odili.

“He told many northern governors too. If they are courageous enough, they will say the truth. He wanted a third term, and we stopped him. The man cannot rewrite history — it is clear he wanted a third term,” Kalu said.

He emphasized that his resistance to Obasanjo’s move was based solely on constitutional principles, not personal enmity.

“We stopped him because of the constitution. Our constitution is supreme. Even the US government under President George Bush supported efforts to stop him. History will remember that some of us stood for democracy,” he concluded.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.