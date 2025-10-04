Obasanjo, Kukah, Sultan Call for Fresh Thinking to End Boko Haram Insurgency

4, October 2025/Naija 247news

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Sultan of Sokoto, and Bishop Matthew Kukah have urged the government to adopt a new approach to tackle the Boko Haram insurgency. According to them, the current strategy is not yielding the desired results, and it’s time for a fresh perspective.

A New Strategy Needed

Obasanjo believes that the insurgency stems from deeper frustrations, with Boko Haram members seeking a better life rather than strictly political or religious goals. He advocates for a shift in strategy, suggesting that identifying and bringing forward Boko Haram financiers can help end the insurgency. This view is shared by other stakeholders who argue that a collective, whole-of-society approach is required to address the crisis.

Beyond Military Action

The former president’s call for fresh thinking comes as Boko Haram continues to wreak havoc in Nigeria, with recent attacks on border towns forcing thousands to flee into neighboring Cameroon. Obasanjo’s comments echo the sentiments of former President Goodluck Jonathan, who also emphasized the need for a different approach, combining hard and soft options, to resolve the insurgency.

Addressing the Root Cause

To effectively address the insurgency, it’s crucial to tackle the root causes of poverty, unemployment, and lack of opportunities that drive young people to join extremist groups. By providing alternative narratives and opportunities, the government can reduce the appeal of Boko Haram’s ideology and create a more stable environment for peace to thrive.

The call for a new approach to tackle Boko Haram is a welcome development. As the government considers fresh strategies to address the insurgency, it’s essential to engage all stakeholders, including security experts, civil society, and traditional leaders. By working together, Nigeria can develop a comprehensive plan to defeat Boko Haram and restore peace to the troubled regions..

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.