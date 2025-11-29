NYSC Hails Gov. Otti for Raising Corps Members’ Allowance in Abia

By Leonard Okachie

Umunna (Abia), Nov. 21, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has applauded Governor Alex Otti of Abia State for approving a substantial increase in the monthly allowance of corps membersserving in the state.

The commendation came from NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs Gladys Adama, during the opening ceremony of the 2025 orientation for Batch ‘C’ corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Umunna, Bende Local Government Area.

“I would like to thank our action governor for approving the upward review of the monthly stipend for corps members in the state,” Adama said.

The governor, on Nov. 7, increased the monthly NYSC allowances from ₦4,000 to between ₦20,000 and ₦50,000, marking the first review in over three decades.

Under the new arrangement:

All corps members will receive a monthly base of ₦20,000 in addition to the Federal Government’s ₦77,000 stipend .

Those posted to State Government establishments will earn an extra ₦10,000 monthly.

Medical and teaching corps members will receive an additional ₦30,000 monthly.

Adama also expressed gratitude for the ongoing rehabilitation of the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp and appealed for the commencement of its second phase. She disclosed that 1,940 corps members – 891 males and 1,049 females – had been fully registered and kitted for the exercise.

She encouraged corps members to leverage the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programmefor self-employment opportunities.

In his remarks, Governor Otti, represented by Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Mr Nwaobilor Ananaba, commended the corps members for responding to the call to national service. He assured them that his administration remained committed to transforming Abia State into a hub of economic growth, innovation, and prosperity.

“I urge you to join hands with my administration to make this dream a reality. Your skills, talents, and energies will be invaluable in driving development and progress in our state,” he said.

The Chief Judge of Abia State, Justice Lilian Abai, represented by Justice Chido Nwakanma, administered the oath of allegiance to the corps members.

