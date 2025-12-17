Nwoko Insists Regina Daniels Must Complete Court-Ordered Rehab Before Access to Children

Abuja, Dec. 16, 2025 – Senator Ned Munir Nwoko has said that his estranged wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, must fully comply with a court-ordered rehabilitation process before regaining access to their children.

Nwoko made the assertion in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Communication Team, titled “Take the Window of Quietude for Therapy,” in which he accused Daniels of promoting misleading public narratives regarding their ongoing family dispute.

According to the statement, recent social media posts attributed to Daniels misrepresented facts and departed from long-established family practices.

“The recent posts by Regina present a version of events that is both misleading and inconsistent with long-established family practice,” the statement said.

Responding to claims relating to the privacy of the children, the statement argued that publicly sharing moments involving the children had never been unusual within the family.

“Publicly sharing moments involving the children has never been new, unusual, or controversial within the family,” it said.

It added that Daniels had, over the years, voluntarily shared images of not only her own children but also those of other wives without objection, stressing that such actions were never previously criticised or described as exploitative.

“To now describe the very same actions as harmful, simply because they no longer align with her present narrative, makes it difficult to ignore the inconsistency,” the statement said.

The senator also rejected suggestions that Daniels had been deliberately excluded from the lives of the children.

“Equally misleading is the suggestion that she has been prevented from being present in the children’s lives. Her prolonged absence has been by choice, not force,” the statement said.

It maintained that the children were being safeguarded in an environment that prioritises routine, care, and emotional stability.

The statement further alleged that, outside of brief domestic appearances, Daniels had prioritised social engagements over consistent parental presence.

Addressing concerns over Daniels’ wellbeing, the senator’s camp said repeated calls for rehabilitation were motivated by concern rather than punishment.

“Encouragement to seek rehabilitation is not punishment, nor is it cruelty. Children deserve a parent who is emotionally present, mentally sound, and sober most of the time,” the statement said.

“This is not an unreasonable expectation; it is the minimum standard of care any parent owes their children.”

The statement disclosed that a court had already ruled on the matter.

“It is important to note that the court has addressed these issues and resolved them in favour of Senator Ned Munir Nwoko,” it said.

According to the statement, the court directed that Daniels must undergo drug rehabilitation and be assessed by the Abuja Social Welfare Department before access can be restored to Munir (5) and Khalifa (3), the children of the marriage.

The matter, it added, has been adjourned to Feb. 4, 2026, for hearing of the substantive suit.

The statement also noted that the court struck out and dismissed the fundamental rights action filed against Senator Nwoko and the Nigeria Police.

Despite the rulings, the senator said his family deliberately refrained from publicising the court’s decisions.

“This restraint was intentional, aimed at giving her the space, privacy, and dignity to seek therapy without public pressure or embarrassment,” the statement said.

However, Nwoko expressed concern over what he described as attempts to mobilise online sentiment.

“Using public emotion while being fully aware of the conditions already set for access to the children risks turning the children into emotional shields,” the statement said.

It added that recent online posts appeared aimed at eliciting sympathy rather than prioritising the wellbeing of the children.

Nwoko reiterated that compliance with the court’s directives remained the only pathway forward.

“If there is a genuine desire for contact with the children, the most responsible step remains compliance with the court-directed rehabilitation process and a demonstrated commitment to sustained personal wellness,” the statement said.

“It is our hope that this window of quietude will be used for healing and recovery, rather than generating another cycle of online attention.”

